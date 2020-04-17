North Texas' rise as a program under Seth Littrell over the last four years was due largely to a lightly recruited quarterback from Oklahoma.
Mason Fine developed under Matt Hennesy at Locust Grove and went on to become one of the greatest players in UNT history.
Hennesy has another standout quarterback in Bryce Drummond. The 6-foot-3 senior is headed to UNT as well after committing to the Mean Green late Friday night.
Drummond announced his decision on Twitter:
C O M M I T T E D‼️ #GOMEANGREEN🦅 @SethLittrell @TateWallis pic.twitter.com/dEr96jpJrS— Bryce Drummond (@brycedrummond9) April 18, 2020
Drummond threw for 3,336 yards and 35 touchdowns last season, when he also rushed for 860 yards and 23 touchdowns.
UNT was the first school to offer Drummond a scholarship. Texas State offered a few days later.
247Sports rates Drummond No. 33 on its list of the top pro-style quarterback prospects in the class of 2021.
UNT has hit Oklahoma multiple times over the last few years to add quarterbacks to its roster. UNT signed Will Kuehne out of Owasso as part of its 2019 class.
When it comes to impact players from Oklahoma, though, it's hard to match Fine's resume. He threw for 12,505 yards and 93 touchdowns before completing his four seasons at UNT last fall.
Drummond chose to follow in the footsteps of one of Hennesy's top former players on Friday and became the fourth member of UNT's class that currently ranks third in Conference USA, according to 247Sports.
UNT previously picked up commitments from defensive ends Jayden Gray (Haslet Eaton) and Jayden Jones (Arlington Pantego Christian) as well as Elgin linebacker Willie Simmons.