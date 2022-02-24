Where UNT stands: UNT improved to 21-4 on the season and 14-1 in Conference USA play after winning its 13th straight game. The Mean Green moved within one win of clinching the C-USA regular season title.
Now what?: UNT will now turn its attention to a game against Louisiana Tech on Saturday at the Super Pit. The Mean Green won a thriller over the Bulldogs earlier this season when Tylor Perry hit a 3 to give UNT a 63-62 win.
Say what?:
“We know it is there, but we can’t worry about it too much. We have to try to go 1-0. That’s the biggest thing for us. Louisiana Tech is going to come in with a chip on their shoulder. We know we will get their best game.”
-- Tylor Perry, UNT guard on what will be a huge game against Louisiana Tech on Saturday.
Star of the day: Abou Ousmane scored a game-high 21 points on an efficient offensive performance. The forward posted a 7-of-9 outing from the field and also went 7-for-10 from the line. Ousmane also grabbed five rebounds.
Our take: UNT set the stage for what could be a special day at the Super Pit on Saturday.
UNT will honor a host of key seniors in its final home game of the season before a game against Louisiana Tech. Beating Louisiana Tech to clinch the conference title at home would be a terrific way to send a host of impactful seniors, including Thomas Bell, Mardrez McBride and JJ Murray out in their final home game.
UNT knows it will face a stiff challenge from Louisiana Tech even though it is on a roll.
Eric Konkol has a terrific team and had UNT dead to rights after taking a 17-point lead in the second half of a game earlier this season in Ruston, Louisiana.
UNT played a perfect game from that point on and won on Perry's deep 3 on a second-chance opportunity. He had a shot from the corner earlier in the possession and missed it before Bell ran the ball down and got it back to him for the game-winner.
The rematch should be a whole lot more interesting than UNT's win over Southern Miss. The Golden Eagles are not good and were without their best player. We went over it all in our game story that was posted earlier tonight.
