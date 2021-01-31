Final: North Texas 79, Rice 53
Where UNT stands: UNT improved to 9-5 on the season and 5-1 in Conference USA play after extending its winning streak to four games with its victory over Rice.
Now what?: UNT will return to action with a two-game series against Louisiana Tech at the Super Pit on Friday and Saturday.
Say what?:
“We definitely want to have that reputation. If we are good defensively, it gives us the best chance to win. You can win some with a good offensive team, but you can really separate yourself defensively. We want to focus on the defensive end and make this a tough place to play.”
-- Grant McCasland, UNT coach on the Mean Green developing a reputation as a tough team to score against, especially at the Super Pit, where UNT is 7-0 this season
Star of the day: Zachary Simmons posted a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds in UNT's win over Rice. The senior hit all but one of his eight shots from the field and handed out two assists.
Our take: UNT continued to be impressive defensively in its win over the Owls.
Rice came into the day as one of the top offensive teams in Conference USA but never found its footing against the Mean Green. The storyline is one we went over in our game story that was posted earlier.
McCasland wasn't interested in talking about the conference title chase following the game. It's plenty interesting and worth going over here.
C-USA's West Division looks like a three-team race even though we still have a long way to go. UAB (14-2) has played one more conference series than UNT and is 7-1 in league play.
Louisiana Tech (14-5) is 7-3 and still hanging around a couple of games back in the loss column.
UNT's series against the Bulldogs could be a key turning point. The Mean Green can all but bury Louisiana Tech with a sweep. Louisiana Tech would be right back in the thick of things if it can come to Denton and win two games against the Mean Green.
With the way things set up in a shortened season, every conference game is going to be vital.
UNT took care of business by sweeping Rice. Next week's series will be even bigger.