Final: North Texas 68, Southern Miss 56
Where UNT stands: The Mean Green improved to 12-6 on season and 8-2 in Conference USA play after sweeping Southern Miss in a two-game series.
Now what?: UNT will take on C-USA East Division leader Western Kentucky in a two game series next week.
Say what?:
“We won it with our defense. We got separation to start the game and separation to start the second half, which is always what you want to do to set the tone."
-- Grant McCasland, UNT coach on how the Mean Green pulled away from Southern Miss.
Star of the day: Javion Hamlet scored 21 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field. He also hit six of his eight free throws.
Our take: Pretty much everything unfolded just how UNT hoped it would over the weekend.
The Mean Green swept Southern Miss and Louisiana Tech won both of its games against UAB. When the dust settled, the Mean Green were back atop the C-USA West Division standings.
UNT has an .800 winning percentage in conference play and has a slim lead on UAB (.750) and Louisiana Tech (.714). UAB is 9-3 and Louisiana Tech 10-4.
UNT weekend sweep set up a huge series with Western Kentucky next week in Denton. The Mean Green clinched the C-USA regular season title with a win over the Hilltoppers at the Super Pit last season.