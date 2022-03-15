Final: North Texas 67, Texas State 63 (OT)
Where UNT stands: UNT set a program record for wins in a season while improving to 25-6 and also picked up its first NIT win in its first appearance.
Now what?: The Mean Green advanced to face the winner of an NIT first-round game between Mississippi State and Virginia that will be played Wednesday. Second-round games in the NIT will be played Saturday and Sunday. UNT will host in the second round.
Star of the day: Mardrez McBride scored a career-high 24 points in a terrific all-around performance. He went 8-for-18 from the field and hit 6 of 13 from 3-point range. McBride hit a 3 with 2:50 left after Texas State had gone up 52-44 that helped keep UNT's comeback hopes alive.
Say what?:
“This is what our team has done all year long, find a way to get it done when things are their bleakest. It’s a credit to our guys and how committed they are to each other, playing hard every possession and finding a way to win.”
— Grant McCasland, UNT coach on the Mean Green's comeback
Our take: The big question heading into the NIT for UNT was if the Mean Green would come ready to play after a disappointing outing in the Conference USA tournament.
UNT was hoping to repeat as C-USA tournament champs and go back to the NCAA tournament. A loss to Louisiana Tech ended those hopes.
The Mean Green regrouped and pulled through in the NIT in a game they had no business winning after Texas State took control late.
The Bobcats had a 54-47 lead with 2:33 left and were still up 56-50 after Nighael Ceaser threw down a dunk with 39 seconds left.
Everyone knew UNT would go to Tylor Perry. The junior has come through over and over late in the games and drilled a 3 with 35 seconds left to pull UNT within 56-53 while drawing a foul.
Perry missed the free throw but UNT forced a turnover and scored in a Thomas Bell layup to get within 56-55.
Ceaser drew a foul and hit one of two free throws with 27 seconds left.
Texas State inexplicably fouled Perry on another 3 in the closing seconds. Perry missed the first free throw but hit the second two to sent the game to overtime, where UNT went 8-for-10 at the line to close out the game.
UNT pulled that game out due to tremendous clutch play late from a host of players. There is no question Texas State helped out with a host of really bad decisions and plays.
The Mean Green showed a lot of character while taking advantage of those opportunities and kept their season alive. UNT continued to reach a host of milestones in the process.
McCasland said the Mean Green's players will look back at what they accomplished fondly in the future.
If we're being honest, those milestones will also keep McCasland's name on the "suspects list" for every high major job that comes open.
That's just the way college basketball works.
UNT will now turn its attention to what will be a high profile home game later this week against either Virginia or Mississippi State. Mean Green fans have long wanted to see more high profile teams at the Super Pit.
That's pretty much impossible for a good mid-major team like UNT to accomplish. The Mississippi States and Virginias of the world have everything to lose and nothing to gain by playing at team like UNT on the road.
That game will represent a big opportunity for UNT. The Mean Green aren't where they wanted to be after falling short of returning to the NCAA tournament.
The next-best possibility for UNT is to take advantage of the chance it received in the NIT. The Mean Green capitalized with their win over Texas State to keep their season alive and will look to keep going when they take on one of two high-major powers later this week.