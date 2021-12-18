Where UNT stands: The Mean Green extended their winning streak to five games when they knocked off Wichita State on the road. UNT moved to 7-3 on the season following one of their more impressive performances of the year.
Now what?: UNT will play the latest in a series of neutral site games this season when it takes on Tulsa in the Compete 4 Cause Classic on Tuesday in Oklahoma City.
Say what?:
"This group found a way to do it defensively to start the second half. We really asserted ourselves defensively."
-- Grant McCasland, UNT coach on the Mean Green's performance against Wichita State.
Star of the day: Tylor Perry was terrific off the bench for UNT, scoring 23 points on 5-of-10 shooting. He hit all 10 of his free throws and all but one of his four attempts from 3-point range.
Perry also grabbed five rebounds.
Our take: UNT posted another impressive win in nonconference play on Saturday when it took out the Shockers.
Wichita State had won 14 straight home games and were 64-3 in nonconference regular season home games over the last decade.
The Shockers were in great position to extend that run after Tyson Etienne hit a 3 in the opening moments of the second half to put Wichita State up 37-27.
UNT quickly worked its way back into the game by clamping down defensively. The Mean Green held Wichita State scoreless for more than 12 minutes and gradually turned the game around.
Perry was terrific off the bench. Thomas Bell scored 13 points and Abou Ousmane 10 to give UNT three players in double figures.
The win is another key entry on the Mean Green's resume, which also includes a win over Drake.
UNT appears to be hitting its stride with two games left before the beginning of Conference USA play.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.