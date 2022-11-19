UNT FS rewind
North Texas guard Ruben Jones (15) fights for a loose ball with Fresno State guard Isaiah Hill during the Mean Green's win at the Super Pit on Saturday. 

 Al Key/DRC

Final: North Texas 61, Fresno State 52

Where UNT stands: The Mean Green improved to 2-1 on the season after bouncing back from a 66-33 loss to St. Mary's.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

