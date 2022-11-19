Final: North Texas 61, Fresno State 52
Where UNT stands: The Mean Green improved to 2-1 on the season after bouncing back from a 66-33 loss to St. Mary's.
Now what?: UNT will have a quick turnaround before facing Paul Quinn College on Tuesday. The game will be the Mean Green's final tuneup before heading out to the Baha Mar Hoops Nassau Championship over the Thanksgiving break.
Star of the day: Tylor Perry shined in his season debut after coming back from a preseason knee injury that kept him out of the first two games of the season. The senior scored 21 and hit four 3s.
Say what?:
“When they first called my name, I was smiling. It’s a wonderful feeling to play basketball again. The whole process was hard from start to finish. I am glad it’s over.”
— Rubin Jones, UNT guard following his return from offseason knee surgery
Our take: There was a little concern over how UNT played in its first two games of the season.
The Mean Green barely snuck past Division II Southern Nazarene and was absolutely pounded by St. Mary's. UNT entered its game against Fresno State ranked dead last nationally in scoring offense with an average of 43 points per game.
The hope all along has been that the return of Perry and Jones would change everything. For one night that was the case.
UNT looked competent on the offensive end of the floor with Perry back out there stretching the defense with his shooting ability. Jones contributed as well.
Players settled into more familiar roles and scored when they had the chance. UNT had only a few players contributing on the offensive end in its first two games.
UNT's game against Paul Quinn will offer an opportunity to take another step forward before it heads to the Bahamas for its Thanksgiving tournament. The Mean Green should feel a whole lot better about where they're at heading into the event.
Here's a link to tonight's game story.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.
