Where UNT stands: UNT improved to 23-4 on the season and 16-1 in Conference USA while extending its winning streak to 15 games on Thursday in its win over UTSA. UNT's 15 straight wins are a program record.
Now what?: The Mean Green will close out the regular season on Saturday with a game at UTEP. The Mean Green will have a chance to close out the regular season on a high note and bolster their case for an at-large berth in the NCAA tournament if they don't win the C-USA tournament.
Star of the day: Thomas Bell scored 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds to help lift UNT past UTSA. The senior went 5-for-10 from the field, but struggled at the line, where he posted a 5-for-11 performance.
Our take: UNT took care of business in a game it was expected to win on Thursday night. The Mean Green hit four 3s in the first half and pulled away after halftime.
UNT dominated the game defensively and held UTSA to 17 points in the first half.
The Mean Green have been remarkably consistent throughout the season and have been on a tear since starting the season 2-3.
The question at this point is what UNT has to do to lock in an NCAA tournament bid regardless of what happens in the C-USA tournament.
ESPN had UNT in the "Work to do" category of its latest Bubble Watch.
C-USA in its latest iteration and the Sun Belt have never gotten a whole lot of respect on Selection Sunday when it comes to at-large bids. UNT could break the mold if it beats UTEP and doesn't get bounced early in Frisco.
UNT can make it all a moot point by winning the C-USA tournament. That is the goal, and it certainly looks like one the Mean Green are capable of reaching after another solid outing in their win over UTSA.
