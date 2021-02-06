Final: North Texas 57, Louisiana Tech 55
Where UNT stands: The Mean Green improved to to 10-6 on the season and 6-2 in Conference USA play after splitting their series with Louisiana Tech.
Now what?: UNT will head to Southern Miss for a two-game series next week.
Say what?:
“We won a close game with our defense. There’s no mistake about it. This team needed to find a way to win a game like this so that we had a different level of belief in each other. We’re accustomed to doing it on offense.”
-- Grant McCasland, UNT coach on the Mean Green's effort defensively against Louisiana Tech.
Star of the day: James Reese scored 12 points and grabbed five rebounds to lead UNT in its win over Louisiana Tech. He hit two 3s, handed out two assists and added two steals.
Our take: UNT bounced back from a Friday night loss to Louisiana Tech to split the series and bolster its Conference USA title hopes.
The Mean Green did a tremendous job defensively in the closing minutes of the game. Freshman guard Rubin Jones picked up a huge charge just when it looked like Kenneth Lofton had scored and drawn a foul in the closing moments.
Had the call gone the other way, Lofton would have had a chance to tie the game at the free throw line.
