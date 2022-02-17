Where UNT stands: UNT improved to 19-4 on the season and 12-1 in Conference USA play with its 11th straight win. The Mean Green are two games up on UAB in Conference USA's West Division.
Now what?: The Mean Green will continue their two-game road swing this week on Saturday when they face the Blazers in Birmingham, Alabama.
UAB is the last team to beat UNT. The Blazers edged the Mean Green 69-63 back on Jan. 6.
Say what?:
“Our defense won us the game when it mattered. It wasn't pretty, but we got to the free throw line more than they did. We found a way to do it together."
-- Grant McCasland, UNT coach on the Mean Green's win over FAU.
Star of the day: Thomas Bell posted a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds to pace UNT in its win over FAU. The senior didn't have his best night shooting. He posted a 3-for-9 performance from the field and hit half of his 14 free throws.
Bell made them when they counted, though. He hit a layup with 28 seconds left to put UNT up 52-49 and hit two free throws in the final 10 seconds.
Our take: UNT took another key step toward winning a Conference USA title for the third straight season when it pulled out a close game against a solid FAU team.
The Owls were 13-3 at home heading into the night with wins over Charlotte, Western Kentucky and Louisiana Tech.
UNT had to hold on late to pull the game out. The Mean Green fouled Alijah Martin as he was shooting a 3 while leading 52-49 with 17 seconds left. Martin made just one of the three shots.
Michael Forrest missed layup that would have tied the game with 10 seconds remaining.
Championship teams find a way to win close games, even when they make a few mistakes late. UNT's win over FAU was just that type of win and moved the Mean Green a little closer to their goal heading into another key game at UAB.
