Final: North Texas 53, Southern Nazarene 47
Where UNT stands: UNT won its season opener and got a little better idea of where it stands heading into a couple of challenging games over the next two weeks against St. Mary's and Fresno State
Now what?: The Mean Green will take on St. Mary's in a rare Sunday night game on the road later this week.
Star of the day: Abou Ousmane finished with a double-double that included a career-high 23 points and 10 rebounds. The junior dominated the paint and also finished with four blocks.
“That’s an experienced team that is a preseason favorite in their conference. We knew they would be good when we scheduled them. We needed a game like this.”
— Grant McCasland, UNT coach on SNU.
Our take: Here's the good news, UNT avoided losing to a Division II team in its season opener and Kai Huntsberry looked like the real deal in his debut with the Mean Green.
The transfer guard scored 20 points and hit eight straight free throws down the stretch to close out the game.
There wasn't a whole lot else to like about the Mean Green's season opener outside of a big night from Ousmane. Tylor Perry missed the game after being banged up in practice. McCasland said Perry would be back soon, but UNT didn't look very good offensively for long stretches without him.
UNT is already without point guard Rubin Jones, who is recovering from offseason knee surgery.
The Mean Green will look a whole lot different with those two players back. What one has to wonder about tonight is UNT's supporting cast.
Ousmane, Huntsberry, Aaron Scott and Christian Moore scored all of UNT's points. Every single one. And Moore's contributions consisted of one shot from 3.
Tyree Eady, Matthew Stone, Rasheed Browne, Jayden Martinez and Moulaye Sissoko combined to miss all 12 shots they took.
McCasland said UNT's supporting cast was a little out of sorts with Perry out of the lineup orchestrating things. That makes sense, but it wasn't particularly encouraging to see UNT lean so heavily on two players.
The Mean Green will have to get the rest of their roster going before they heat to St. Mary's.
