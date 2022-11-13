Final: Saint Mary’s 63, North Texas 33
Where UNT stands: The Mean Green fell to 1-1 on the season after falling in their first road game of the year.
Final: Saint Mary’s 63, North Texas 33
Where UNT stands: The Mean Green fell to 1-1 on the season after falling in their first road game of the year.
Now what?: UNT will look to rebound from a blowout loss when the Mean Green take on Fresno State in a 5 p.m. game on Saturday at the Super Pit.
Star of the day: Jayden Martinez scored 13 points off the bench to lead the Mean Green. The transfer forward hit three 3s and connected on five of his eight shots from the field. Martinez was the only player to finish in double figures for UNT.
Say what?:
“I'm disappointed of course, but give Saint Mary's credit. They a very talented team and well coached team and put us in a hole early with their shooting and defense. The belief in our locker room is strong. We'll continue to work hard and be better.”
— Grant McCasland, UNT coach.
Our take: UNT knew it was in for a challenge in one of its toughest games on the schedule. Saint Mary’s has emerged as a college basketball power over the last few years and is coming off a 26-win season.
The Mean Green were without two of its key players in point guard Rubin Jones and star guard Tylor Perry. Jones is recovering from a knee injury and is expected to return at some point during the nonconference season.
Perry has been banged up and also has yet to play this season.
UNT has also been battling a flu bug all week and hadn’t practiced in several days.
Even with all those issues, the game unfolded in worse fashion than one could have imagined. The Mean Green hit just one of their first 23 shots from the field, went 4 for 27 in the first half and gave up a 28-1 run.
UNT made things look a little better by going on an 8-1 run to close the half. That burst did nothing more than make the final look a little better on paper.
The Mean Green nearly lost to Division II Southern Nazarene in their opener and clearly have some work to do.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.