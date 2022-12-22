Final: North Texas 78, UTSA 54
Where UNT stands: UNT improved to 10-2 on the season after opening Conference USA play with a commanding win over UTSA. The Mean Green have now won five straight games since falling in their final game in the Bahamas.
Now what?: The Mean Green have a week off for Christmas before opening a key stretch of C-USA games at home against Florida Atlantic on Dec. 29.
The Owls are 11-1 on the season and appear to be a legitimate contender for the conference title. UNT will then face Western Kentucky, another of C-USA’s elite teams, in early January.
Star of the night: Abou Ousmane posted one of the best games for a UNT forward in recent memory. The junior scored 37 points and grabbed 11 rebounds while hitting 15 of his 19 shots from the field. He added three steals and two assists.
"Abou was phenomenal. He played as well as anyone among our forwards since we have been here.”
— Grant McCasland, UNT coach on Ousmane’s performance
Our take: UNT opened C-USA play by blowing open what was a close game in the second half behind Ousmane.
UTSA pulled within 43-42 on a Josh Farmer layup. UNT responded with a 17-0 run and quickly closed out the game. The Roadrunners have one of the better big men in C-USA in Jacob Germany, who finished with a double-double that included 11 points and 12 rebounds. He was just no match for Ousmane.
UNT shot an efficient 50% (30 of 60) from the floor. Tylor Perry scored 13 points to give the Mean Green two players in double figures.
UNT will face tougher challenges down the road. The way it handled UTSA was encouraging heading into those games.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.
UNT Athletics reporter
