Final: Florida Atlantic 50, North Texas 46
Where UNT stands: UNT fell to 10-3 and 1-1 in Conference USA play after seeing its five-game winning streak snapped. The Mean Green had not lost since falling to UNC-Wilmington in their final game in the Bahamas back on Nov. 27
Now what?: The Mean Green will have a quick turnaround before facing Florida International on Saturday. The bigger challenge will be what comes after that game. UNT will face Western Kentucky and Middle Tennessee on the road next week. Both teams from the Eastern wing of the conference are expected to be title contenders this season and have already lost one league game. Both will be determined to protect their home floor.
Star of the night: Tylor Perry scored a game-high 19 points on 7-of-14 shooting. He hit two 3s and helped spark a second-half run that put UNT up nine points late.
Say what?:
“It was two heavyweights in the middle of the boxing ring. They executed a little more than we did. We pride ourselves in getting stops and couldn’t do that at the end of the game. That ended up costing us.”
— Perry on UNT's struggles to close out FAU
Our take: UNT and FAU look like two of the top teams in C-USA this season. The Owls were ranked No. 13 in the NCAA NET rankings, while UNT checked in at No. 42 coming into the night.
UNT had won five straight, while FAU had won 10 in a row.
The matchup lived up to expectations. UNT had a nine-point lead with 5:24 left but didn't score a single point the rest of the way.
The Mean Green missed their last six shots from the field and still had a chance to tie the game when Rubin Jones went to the line for a one-and-one opportunity in the closing seconds with UNT down two.
Jones missed the front end and FAU was able to close the game out. The Owls came in among the national leaders in 3-point makes per game at 10.1 but couldn't buy a shot from deep until late when they hit two.
FAU went 3-for-23 from deep on the night.
Bryan Greenlee's 3 put FAU up 48-46. UNT couldn't come up with an answer.
UNT coach Grant McCasland pointed to the Mean Green's inability to come up with stops down the stretch as the difference in the game. He has a point, but UNT is going to have to find a way to score late against quality teams.
Perry and Abou Ousmane scored all but 15 of UNT's points. Five players scored for the Mean Green.
Here's a link to tonight's game story.
