North Texas forward Abou Ousmane flexes during the Mean Green's loss to Floirda Atlantic on Thursday at the Super Pit.

Final: Florida Atlantic 50, North Texas 46

Where UNT stands: UNT fell to 10-3 and 1-1 in Conference USA play after seeing its five-game winning streak snapped. The Mean Green had not lost since falling to UNC-Wilmington in their final game in the Bahamas back on Nov. 27

