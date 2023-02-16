Where UNT stands: UNT improved to 22-5 on the season and 13-3 in Conference USA play after winning its seventh straight game. The Mean Green are now just a game back of Florida Atlantic in the conference standings after Middle Tennessee upset the Owls in Murfreesboro.
Now what?: The Mean Green will continue their road trip when they face UTEP in El Paso on Saturday night.
Star of the night: Abou Ousmane had a monster game for UNT in its win over Louisiana Tech, posting a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds. The junior went 8 of 14 from the field and hit all four of his free throws.
Say what?:
“Our guys played with good composure. I thought when things started to get loose, and they started to go on a run we got stops and our composure was where it needed to be. But give them credit. They made it hard for us for sure.”
— Grant McCasland, UNT coach on the Mean Green’s performance in their win over Louisiana Tech.
Our take: A weird night in C-USA couldn’t have turned out any better for UNT.
Louisiana Tech parted ways with star guard Cobe Williams before Thursday’s game. Florida Atlantic lost a thriller at Middle Tennessee. UTEP didn’t have heat at its game at the Haskins Center.
When the dust settled, UNT had pulled within a game of FAU in the C-USA standings.
One would have thought that Louisiana Tech would fold without Williams in the lineup. That was far from the case.
The game was tied midway through the second half before UNT went on a run to pull away.
The Mean Green came into the night hoping that MTSU would give them some help and beat FAU. It looked like the Blue Raiders would cruise after they went up by 14 with under nine minutes left.
The Owls rallied but came up short in a 74-70 loss.
FAU doesn’t have many tough games left in its last four but does close out the regular season at Louisiana Tech.
In all likelihood, UNT needs to win out and have FAU slip up down the stretch to win at least a share of the C-USA title.
That is certainly within the realm of possibility.
