North Texas forward Abou Ousmane takes a shot during the Mean Green's win over Louisiana Tech on Thursday night in Ruston. 

Final: North Texas 72, Louisiana Tech 62

Where UNT stands: UNT improved to 22-5 on the season and 13-3 in Conference USA play after winning its seventh straight game. The Mean Green are now just a game back of Florida Atlantic in the conference standings after Middle Tennessee upset the Owls in Murfreesboro.

