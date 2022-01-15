North Texas guard Tylor Perry drives past past Middle Tennessee guard Teafale Lenard Jr. during a game at the Super Pit earlier this season. UNT knocked off Western Kentucky in Bowling Green, Kentucky on Saturday.
Where UNT stands: The Mean Green improved to 11-4 on the season and 4-1 in Conference USA play with their third straight league win. UNT swept a two-game swing to Marshall and WKU that is always among the toughest in C-USA.
Now what?: UNT will return to the Super Pit for a two-game homestand against Charlotte and Old Dominion, two C-USA East Division opponents. Charlotte is 2-0 in league play, while ODU was 2-0 heading into a game at UTEP on Saturday night.
Say what?:
"One thing I love about how we won today is we did it the way we need to play. I'm super proud of all of the guys, especially the guys like Aaron Scott and JJ Murray who played fantastic and then Thomas Bell really settled us in late. This was a great win for us."
-- Grant McCasland, on the way UNT's veteran players helped the Mean Green pull through for the win.
Star of the night: Thomas Bell scored 17 points, pulled down six rebounds and handed out four assists for the Mean Green. Bell went 7 of 13 from the field.
Our take: UNT picked up one of its most impressive wins of the season today in a rematch of last season's C-USA tournament title game.
UNT and WKU had played consecutive games with a championship on the line over the last two seasons. The Mean Green won a regular season game against the Hilltoppers two years ago to clinch the C-USA regular season championship before pulling out last season's C-USA tournament title game.
Both of those games went to overtime. The game wasn't nearly as close this time around. UNT was up 64-53 before WKU made a late push.
UNT wasn't expected to be among the top few teams in the league this year after losing several key players to the pro ranks and transfer but has clearly established itself as one of the better teams in C-USA in the early stages of the season.
The Mean Green were going to have to shoot the ball well from the perimeter in a game against WKU and the nation's leading shot blocker in Jamarion Sharp.
That is just what UNT did while going 9 of 15 from deep. WKU went just 2 of 12 from behind the arc, which was one of the big differences in the game.
The win was UNTs first at E.A. Diddle Arena since the 2009-10 season and just the third in program history. The Mean Green had lost five straight in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.