Where UNT stands: The Mean Green rebounded from consecutive losses in the ESPN Events Invitational to win their final game in the tournament. The Mean Green are 3-3 on the season.
Now what?: UNT will host Nevada on Saturday at the Super Pit. The Wolfpack are 3-4 after beating George Mason and Washington in back-to-back games.
Say what?:
"We were more together down the stretch than we have been. We have been in close ones and have tried to figure out who is going to make the play. Ironically, we did it on the defensive end. That is where we have to hang our hat with what we do to get stops."
-- Grant McCasland, UNT coach on UNT's win over Drake.
Star of the day: Rubin Jones led UNT with 15 points and played well all-around in the Mean Green's win over Drake.
The sophomore guard handed out four assists and grabbed three rebounds. Jones went 4-for-8 from the field, hit a 3 and also helped shut down Drake guard Tucker Devries, who scored just five points.
Our take: UNT salvaged a win before getting out of town in Florida where the Mean Green faced three tough teams in a Thanksgiving tournament.
UNT had dropped games to Kansas and Miami and was in a dog fight with Drake, the preseason favorite in the Missouri Valley. Drake had a 52-48 lead with 2:31 left.
UNT made a series of big plays from that point on to pull the game out. Mardrez McBride made two free throws, and came up with a steal before feeding Thomas Bell for a layup.
Bell then blocked a Roman Penn jumper and made a free throw. Drake went back up 54-53 on a Tremell Murphy layup with 48 seconds left.
Bell made two free throws with 23 seconds remaining to put UNT in front 55-54. Drake had two shots to go back in front. Bell blocked the first from Murphy and Roman Penn missed the second.
Aaron Scott grabbed the rebound on the second miss and iced the game at the free-throw line.
UNT schedules touch games early in the season to make sure it is battle tested when the games that really count come around in conference play. The Mean Green's performance in their win over Drake was a good sign about where they are in that process.
Jones was one of three UNT players who scored in double figures. Bell scored 12 points, while McBride added 11. Scott was also impressive off the bench, scoring six points and grabbing four rebounds.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.