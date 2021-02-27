Final: Marshall 73, North Texas 72
Where UNT stands: The Mean Green fell to 13-7 on the season and 9-3 in Conference USA play after dropping the second game of a two-game series against the Thundering Herd. UNT had its four-game winning streak snapped.
Now what?: UNT will face UAB in its final series in Conference USA play. Those games loom large for the Mean Green are still in the hunt for the league's West Division title. UNT fell a game behind Louisiana Tech, which is 12-4 in league play
Star of the day: Javion Hamlet had a monster game, scoring 28 points on 10-of-15 shooting. The senior hit all but one of his seven shots from 3-point range. Hamlet hit five clutch 3s in the second half when UNT rallied from a 14-point deficit in the final 10 minutes.
Say what?:
"Give credit to Marshall. They came to play and were the tougher team. They did the small things."
-- Grant McCasland, UNT coach on the Mean Green's loss to Marshall.
Our take: North Texas has some to do if it wants to repeat as Conference USA champions after falling to Marshall in the second game of a weekend series.
The Mean Green entered the week in a three-way battle for the league's West Division title with Louisiana Tech and UAB.
Louisiana Tech swept Rice to move to 12-4 in league play. UAB plays UTSA this afternoon. The Bulldogs are now atop the division standings that are based on winning percentage this year due to the fact that teams are playing a different number of games because of the coronavirus pandemic.
UNT still has a chance to pull out the division, but will need to sweep UAB next week in a two-game series to jump past Louisiana Tech.