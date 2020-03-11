North Texas guard Javion Hamlet was named Conference USA's Player of the Year on Wednesday.
The junior guard helped lead UNT to its first outright regular season conference title in 31 years this season. The honor added to the overall haul of postseason recognition the Mean Green have stacked up over the last few days.
UNT swept the last of the C-USA honors to be announced when Grant McCasland was named the league's Gene Bartow Coach of the Year. C-USA announced its coaches and players of the year for both its men's and women's leagues in advance of the opening games in the conference tournament at the Ford Center in Frisco.
Hamlet averaged 17.9 points and 5.3 assists in conference games. He is the first UNT player to be named a league's player of the year since Deon Hunter in 1989 when the Mean Green were members of the Southland Conference.
Hamlet was previously named the C-USA newcomer of the year and was also a first-team all-conference selection.
"I want to thank my teammates and coaches," Hamlet said in a statement. "I couldn't do anything without them. We have a special and talented team, which has been why we've won. This has been a fun season and we're not done yet."
UNT is the No. 1 seed in the C-USA tournament and will play the winner of an opening round game between Old Dominion and Florida Atlantic at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
The Mean Green were picked to finish seventh in C-USA in the league's preseason poll and lost one of its top players when Ryan Woolridge left the program as a graduate transfer.
McCasland remade his team around a host of newcomers from the junior college ranks and wildly exceeded expectations.
"We have talked about this since the first day we got here," McCasland said of competing for conference titles and NCAA tournament berths. "We expected to put ourselves in position. You never know if you will be able to actually finish it. Leading up to this point, we felt like we were in position to do it."
UNT is 20-11 heading into the C-USA tournament and has now won at least 20 games in all three of its seasons under McCasland. The former Arkansas State coach took over a program coming off an eight-win season when he arrived in the spring of 2017.
UNT has been on the rise ever since and heads into the C-USA tournament looking to win its first conference tournament title and earn its first NCAA tournament bid since 2010.
The Mean Green feel good about their chances with Hamlet leading the way. The junior transferred to UNT from Northwest Florida State College and quickly developed into the top player in the league.
"He took control when he got here," senior guard DJ Draper said of Hamlet. "His talent level is unbelievable, and he is a good teammate who gets everyone involved."