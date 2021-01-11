North Texas forward Charlene Shepherd has entered her name in the NCAA transfer portal and is exploring the possibility of continuing her career at another school.
Shepherd was in her third season with the Mean Green.
"I would like to thank the coaching staff at UNT for giving me an opportunity of a lifetime to play here my first two years," Shepherd wrote in a statement announcing her decision on her Twitter account. "I have grown tremendously as a person and met some fantastic people along the way, which is something I will cherish forever. However, after much consideration and many prayers, I feel it is best to see what God has in store for me next. With that being said, I have officially entered the NCAA transfer portal."
Shepherd played in three games and started one this season. She averaged 7.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.
Shepherd had not played since the Mean Green's win over Louisiana-Lafayette on Dec. 4.
The 6-2 junior averaged 7.2 points and 5.2 rebounds per game as a sophomore last season when she pulled down 23 rebounds in a win over Western Kentucky and scored a career high 23 points in a loss to Marshall in back-to-back games.
UNT is 7-2 on the season and is off to the best start in conference play in program history at 4-0. The Mean Green swept both UAB and UTSA in their first two Conference USA series.
UNT will continue its season with a two-game series at UTEP on Friday and Saturday.