Landing Dion Novil back in 2017 didn’t appear like a huge win for North Texas.
The Abilene Wylie defensive tackle wasn’t highly recruited or regarded.
To say Novil’s come a long way since would be a huge understatement. The latest indication came Tuesday when he was included on the watch list for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy. The award is presented to the defensive player of the year in college football each season.
Novil is among 90 players who were included on the list. The senior earned first-team All-Conference USA honors last season when he finished with 37 tackles, 8.0 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks in 10 games.
Novil elected to return for a second chance at his senior season after the NCAA granted football players an additional season of eligibility in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 campaign will be Novil’s fifth with the Mean Green.
That decision to return will allow Novil to build on his budding legacy at UNT, a school he credits with helping him develop into an NFL prospect.
“I owe everything to North Texas,” Novil said last season. “I came in here not having a high football IQ, not having good technique to where I am right now. It’s actually pretty cool seeing the transformation.”
Novil enters the 2021 season with 135 tackles, 28 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks in his career. UNT is hoping he will quickly build on those totals while adjusting to playing in a new system under coordinator Phil Bennett.
Bennett is moving UNT from a 3-3-5 scheme to a system that will feature a base four-man front in his first season with the Mean Green.
The former SMU coach challenged Novil to cut his weight down from the 330 pounds he bulked up to last season to play nose tackle. Novil has tackled that challenge over the last few weeks while recovering from a host of injuries that prevented him from participating in spring practice.
UNT coach Seth Littrell expects Novil to quickly return to the form that landed him on the Nagurski watch list.
“Dion has a lot of experience, and he’s very smart,” Littrell said earlier this year. “He’ll be able to get there when the time comes.”
