North Texas defensive end Jimmy Walker entered the NCAA transfer portal on Friday.
Walker has spent two seasons at UNT. He made his first career tackle in a loss to Charlotte last season, when he played sparingly
Walker redshirted in his first year at UNT in 2019. He is a former Houston Lutheran North standout.
Walker was highly recruited coming out of high school and was offered a scholarship by New Mexico, Tulane and UTSA. He was a redshirt freshman last season and still has four years of eligibility remaining after the NCAA granted players an additional year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
UNT has seen a dozen players enter the portal since the end of last season. Quarterback Jason Bean (Kansas), defensive back Cam Johnson (UCLA) and running back Tre Siggers (SMU) are among the former UNT players who have found new homes.
UNT has also picked up a series of transfers, including quarterback Jace Ruder, cornerback TyRae Thornton and defensive tackle Enoch Jackson.
Rudder spent last season at North Carolina, while Thornton played for Rice. Both are coming to UNT ad graduate transfers.
Jackson spent last season at Arkansas and announced his intention to continue his career at UNT earlier this week.