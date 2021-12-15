North Texas head coach Seth Littrell walks along the bench during the fourth quarter of aa game at Missouri earlier this season. UNT is expected to sign a small but talented recruiting class during the mid-term period that began this morning.
Here is a look at where North Texas stands as the midterm signing period begins today.
No. of signees: Four
Current 247 Composite team ranking: No. 118
How the Mean Green measure up to the rest of Conference USA: No. 8
Best current signee: RB Qualon Farrar
Farrar was highly productive for South Oak Cliff this season while rushing for 980 yards and 16 touchdowns. The 5-foot-7, 180-pound speedster will join a talented UNT backfield. The Mean Green rank third nationally with an average of 245.2 rushing yards per game and have two freshmen and a redshirt freshman on their depth chart at running back.
Best under-the-radar signee: LB Jax Van Zandt
UNT rarely ventures outside of Texas in recruiting. The Mean Green made an exception when they signed Van Zandt, who starred at Thompson High in Alabaster, Alabama. Van Zandt was selected to play in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic.
Best uncommitted recruit they’re pursuing: DL Tom Trieb
UNT has landed a series of highly regarded junior college players who have contributed during its run of five bowl berths in six seasons. UNT is after another in Tom Trieb, a defensive tackle from College of DuPage. Trieb has a scholarship offer from Ball State in addition to UNT.
Biggest remaining need: Defensive tackle
UNT's biggest need heading into signing day was at quarterback. Austin Aune is just a sophomore in terms of eligibility but spent six seasons playing minor league baseball and has been at UNT since 2018. Aune is 28 and said late in the year that he will decide on his future after the season. UNT addressed the quarterback spot when it signed Abilene Christian transfer quarterback Stone Earle. UNT's other area of need that is has yet to address is defensive tackle. Starting tackles Dion Novil and Caleb Colvin are both seniors. Freshman Roderick Brown is a star in the making and Arkansas transfer Enoch Jackson is solid. UNT could use more options, even with those players returning.
Signees list
Here’s a running list of every player who has officially sent in their LOI to UNT:
Note: The listed star ratings are according to 247 Sports Composite
Player
Pos.
Ht.
Wt.
247 rating
(school/city)
Qualon Farrar
RB
5-7
170
3 stars
(South Oak Cliff/Dallas)
Cam Robertson
DE
6-4
230
3 stars
(Plano/Plano)
Dameon Smallwood
OL
6-4
300
3 stars
(Denison/Denison)
Ethan Wesloski
LB
6-1
225
0 stars
Boyd/McKinney
Jax Van Zandt
LB
6-1
200
3 stars
(Thompson/Alabaster, Ala)
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.