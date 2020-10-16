North Texas cornerback Jordan Rucker has opted out of the season.
A school spokesman confirmed the redshirt sophomore's decision to the Denton Record-Chronicle late Friday night.
The former Denton Ryan standout played in two games since arriving in the summer as a transfer from Purdue. He finished with seven tackles in two games and had not played since UNT's loss to SMU in the second game of the season.
Rucker was expected to contend for a starting job. Freshman Upton Stout and junior Quinn Whitlock are listed as UNT's starters heading into a game Saturday at Middle Tennessee.