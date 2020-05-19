The North Texas athletic department saw all of its teams post scores on the NCAA’s Academic Progress Rate report for the 2018-19 school year that will allow them to be eligible for the postseason and avoid other penalties.
All of UNT’s teams posted multi-year scores of at least 961, well above the 930 mark that can result in postseason bans and practice time reductions.
The NCAA released its annual APR report that measures a school’s performance in keeping its athletes in school and eligible on Tuesday.
The UNT tennis team led the way when it scored a perfect 1000 on the report that covers a four-year period. The school’s men’s cross country team posted a score of 991, while its women’s swimming and diving team checked in a 988.
“It shows our culture and pursuit of excellence on and off the court,” UNT tennis coach Sujay Lama said of his team’s score. “I’m extremely proud of them. We had a 3.71 GPA for this semester and take pride in academics. Teams that do well off the court tend to do well on the court as well.”
The football program’s score of 961 was the lowest among UNT’s teams.
The report comes on the heels of a highly successful year academically for UNT.
The school’s athletes posted a combined GPA of 3.01 for the fall semester, marking the first time in more than six years that UNT posted a semester GPA of at least 3.0.
UNT also had 195 students earn a spot on the Conference USA Commissioner’s Honor Roll this spring for maintaining a cumulative GPA of at least 3.0.
The school’s success academically marks another milestone in a year that saw several of UNT’s teams win championships.
The school’s soccer team won the C-USA tournament for the third straight year on its way to the NCAA tournament. The UNT men’s basketball team won the C-USA regular season title before the conference tournament was called off due to the spread of the coronavirus.