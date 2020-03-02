North Texas coach Grant McCasland circled his players up on Monday. He didn't want to talk about the Mean Green's next game or practice.
McCasland wanted his players share their favorite moment from their 78-72 overtime win over Western Kentucky on Sunday that clinched the Conference USA regular season title.
They talked about the big plays they made and playing for their former teammates who didn't have a chance to win a conference title.
The story was one of the highlights of UNT's weekly coaches show that took place just one day after the Mean Green beat the Hilltoppers 78-72 in overtime to clinch the conference title.
Here's a quick look at the other highlights from today's event:
-- McCasland's grandmother is a UNT graduate. He talked about the family atmosphere around the school's athletics program and how he enjoyed seeing the people involved celebrate the win.
-- Defense has been a staple of UNT's program under McCasland. He credited the Mean Green's play on that end of the floor late in the second half for helping UNT pull out the win. UNT held WKU scoreless for the final 4:10 of regulation.
-- McCasland also reiterated what he said after the game. UNT's players showed a lot of belief that they would find a way to pull through at the media timeout with 3:32 remaining when they were still down by six.
-- UNT will face Charlotte on on Wednesday in its final regular season game.
As far as the UNT women go, the Mean Green have won two straight after beating Marshall 77-69 on Saturday. The win clinched a spot in the C-USA tournament for the Mean Green.
N'Yah Boyd scored 24 points and is one of UNT's young players who appear to be finding their form late in the season.
Mitchell said she has been pleased with the growth those players have shown and credited them with the improvement UNT has shown of late.
And in other notes from Mitchell's portion of the show ...
-- Mitchell said that Boyd told her she felt bouncy before UNT's game against Marshall. That turned out to be a good thing for the Mean Green. Mitchell joked that the trick now is finding a way to help Boyd feel like that before every game.
-- UNT has just one senior in Anisha George. Mitchell said it's important to her to send her star post player out on a high note. George was a key part of UNT's run to the championship game of the Women's Basketball Invitational last season and has been UNT's top player this year.