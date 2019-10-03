North Texas is in the midst of one of its two bye weeks following a loss to Houston on Saturday.
The Mean Green will travel to Southern Miss on Oct. 12 in what looks like it will be a key game in the race for the Conference USA West Division title.
UNT is 2-3 overall and 1-0 in C-USA play after taking down UTSA in an early conference game.
Now is a perfect time to stop and take stock of where UNT stands. Here are a few bye week thoughts:
1. The Southern Miss game suddenly looks huge
UNT's game against Southern Miss looked like it would be pivotal back before the season started.
The game looks even bigger now for the Mean Green. UNT and Southern Miss were picked to finish first and second in C-USA's West Division, respectively, in the league's preseason poll.
Louisiana Tech was picked to finish third.
Nothing that has happened since has indicated the media members who voted in the poll got it wrong.
Louisiana Tech is 2-0 while UNT and Southern Miss both won their opening game in conference play.
The winner of the UNT-Southern Miss game is going to be in good shape in the conference title chase. The loser won't be out of it but will have a challenging path the rest of the way.
The game became even more important for UNT when it failed to pull out the big win it was hoping for in the first five weeks of the season. The Mean Green lost to SMU, Cal and Houston.
A loss to Southern Miss would leave UNT at 2-4. The Mean Green would have to start worrying about a whole lot more than winning C-USA's West Division at that point.
Becoming bowl eligible with six wins would suddenly become a concern even though the schedule is not nearly as challenging the rest of the season as it was in the first five weeks of the year.
This season has always been about capitalizing on a loaded team by coming up with a milestone moment.
Making a run at the C-USA title and a bowl win are the only shots UNT has left after coming up short in nonconference play.
2. It's time to scale back expectations for UNT's offense
UNT entered the season with sky-high expectations offensively due to the return of senior quarterback Mason Fine and the arrival of offensive coordinator Bodie Reeder.
UNT has a Heisman campaign going for Fine and has played well at times. The Mean Green scored 51 points in a season-opening win over Abilene Christian and 45 in a win over UTSA.
The Mean Green rank second in C-USA with an average of 33.0 points per game, while Fine ranks fifth in the league with an average of 258.6 passing yards per game.
That isn't bad considering the competition UNT has faced and the transition the team underwent in the offseason with Reeder replacing Graham Harrell as the Mean Green's offensive coordinator.
UNT backers were just expecting more. The jump UNT was hoping for hasn't happened for a number of reasons.
The Mean Green had to adjust to a slightly different offensive system and lost one of their best weapons in wide receiver Rico Bussey Jr. when he went down with a knee injury early in their third game of the season.
UNT still has time to get back on track and put up some big numbers offensively. The level of competition in C-USA won't be as high.
The time may have come to scale back the expectations that UNT is going to light the world on fire this season and send Fine to New York for the Heisman ceremony in the process, though.
It's also time to admit the obvious and acknowledge that Harrell did some great things and played a role in the development of Fine and UNT's offense.
UNT isn't exactly rolling without him.
3. UNT has some good young pieces on both sides of the ball
UNT clearly misses some of the players it lost to graduation after last season, including linebacker E.J. Ejiya and cornerback Kemon Hall, but there are some good young players on the Mean Green's roster.
Sophomore KD Davis ranks second in C-USA with an average of 9.6 tackles per game. Running back Tre Siggers is also a sophomore and leads the league with an average of 119.5 rushing yards per game.
Those young players have helped UNT address some of its key questions heading into the season.
The Mean Green are going to lose a ton of talent after this season and needed some of its good young players to show signs of development.
The play of Davis and Siggers gives UNT hope for the future.