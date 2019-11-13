North Texas is in the midst of its second bye week, which gives us a chance to stop and take stock of where the Mean Green stand 10 games into the season.
UNT is a rather surprising 4-6 overall and 3-3 in Conference USA play after falling to Louisiana Tech 52-17 last week.
Here are a few thoughts on where UNT stands.
1. Sometimes things don't turn out as expected, and this is one of them
No matter how one slices it this season has been a disappointment so far for UNT.
The expectation heading into the year was that UNT would contend for the program's first conference title since 2004, when the Mean Green won the last of four straight Sun Belt Conference titles under Hall of Fame coach Darrell Dickey.
UNT will need a miracle now to get there. Louisiana Tech is 5-0 and atop C-USA's West Division, while Southern Miss is 4-1. UAB and UTSA are both 3-2.
Louisiana Tech has tough games left at Marshall and UAB before closing at home against UTSA. The Bulldogs are in the driver's seat.
The scenario for UNT to wind up in a tie for the West Division title is so far-fetched, it's not worth going over. Bottom line, it isn't happening.
What UNT is hoping and aiming for now is to win its last two games to become bowl-eligible at 6-6.
Finishing .500 in the regular season was not the expectation heading into the year.
2. Six wins is still a very real possibility
While it isn't what UNT was hoping for, a 6-6 regular season and a bowl berth is still very much in play for the Mean Green.
UNT will travel next week to face a Rice team that is 0-9 on the year. The Mean Green haven't won a road game all season but should win at Rice.
The question now is if UNT can manage to beat the Owls and then turn around and knock off UAB at home to end the regular season.
UNT is certainly capable and the Mean Green will get the Blazers at home, potentially with a bowl bid on the line.
UNT is 4-1 at home this season and 18-5 at home overall under coach Seth Littrell.
The path to six wins is certainly there. Fine and the rest of UNT's seniors will give everything they have against UAB, if their season comes down to that game.
UNT will need that kind of effort to knock off UAB. There were plenty of people projecting UAB to fall into a dark hole and never be heard from again this year after losing a huge senior class.
The Blazers are doing just fine. They're already bowl eligible at 6-3 with one of their losses coming at Tennessee.
3. UNT's injury situation is dire
UNT's bye week came at the perfect time due to the rash of injuries the Mean Green have dealt with throughout the season.
All eyes are on Fine's status after he was knocked out of UNT's loss to Louisiana Tech with what appeared to be a concussion.
Tackle Jacob Brammer, nickel back Makyle Sanders, running back DeAndre Torrey and safety Taylor Robinson were among a host of key players who didn't play against Louisiana Tech.
UNT remained relatively healthy last season and has credited its success in keeping players healthy in recent months to its strength and conditioning program as well as its focus on nutrition and the staff that oversees that aspect of its program.
Luck also has a lot to do with it. Eating broccoli and lifting weights isn't going to help matters when a 280-pound defensive end levels your quarterback.
"We have to get healthy," Littrell said after UNT's loss to Louisiana Tech. "I don’t know if we have a lineup right now that can help us win a football game."
4. UNT just hasn't replaced its key defensive players from last year
UNT's run to the New Mexico Bowl last season was fueled in part by a defense that showed dramatic signs of improvement behind a host of key seniors.
The Mean Green just haven't adequately replaced those star players, including E.J. Ejiya, Kemon Hall, Nate Brooks and Brandon Garner.
Linebacker KD Davis and defensive end LaDarius Hamilton have played well, but UNT hasn't fared well overall.
The Mean Green currently rank 12th out of 14 teams in Conference USA with an average of 34.4 points allowed per game, a dramatic rise over last season when UNT allowed 24.2.
There was a ton of excitement about some of recruits UNT had coming in to play on the defensive side of the ball this year. The Mean Green had a couple of defensive backs who came in from Power Five schools in Nick Harvey and Dominique Harrison as well as a host of highly regarded high school players.
UNT's transfers haven't played at as high of a level as the Mean Green hoped, while the high school recruits were largely not ready to fill key roles right away.
The Mean Green's defense has cratered as a result.