WICHITA, Kansas — The North Texas men’s basketball team beat Wichita State Saturday afternoon 62-52. WSU entered the game having lost just three nonconference home games in the last 10 years.
The Mean Green (7-3) trailed by seven at the half but held the Shockers (8-3) to just 18 points in the final 20 minutes including a nearly 13-minute scoring drought where UNT completed a 20-0 run to take the lead.
“This group found a way defensively and asserted themselves,” said coach Grant McCasland. “So proud of the team as a whole. To come to together and fight. It was a beautiful thing.”
UNT was led Saturday by newcomer Tylor Perry who tied his season-high with 23 points and was a perfect 10-of-10 at the free throw line.
Also having a huge game was sixth-year senior guard JJ Murray. The former walk-on defended Wichita State’s top players Saturday and finished with a career-high eight rebounds.
“Whenever it’s the hardest JJ always comes through,” McCasland said. “That’s the JJ way. He took over the game defensively in the second half.”
Sophomore Abou Ousmane scored in double figures for a third straight game and senior Thomas Bell scored 10 of his 13 points in the second half to go along with a team-high four assists.
UNT forced WSU into 12 second-half turnovers, after they had just three in the first half, and scored 13 points off those second-half turnovers to help secure the road win.
Entering Saturday, Wichita State was 108-10 at home in nonconference games since 2003. With the win, the Mean Green extended its winning streak to five in a row, which matches their longest winning streak all of last season.
UNT has a quick turnaround as it faces Tulsa on Tuesday at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. The game is scheduled to tip-off at 5:30 p.m.