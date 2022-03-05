Final: UTEP 70, UNT 68
Where UNT stands: UNT fell to 23-5 on the season and 16-2 in Conference USA play after the Miners snapped the Mean Green's 15-game winning streak in El Paso. UNT had already wrapped up the C-USA overall regular season and West Division titles. The loss was UNT's first on the road this season.
Now what?: The Mean Green will turn their attention to the C-USA tournament. UNT will play in the quarterfinals on Thursday after picking up a double bye.
Star of the day: Thomas Bell posted a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Bell hit all but one of his eight shots from the field, but went just 6 of 16 from the free-throw line.
Say what?: "UTEP came out physical and made tough baskets to start the game. I love the fight of our group but we didn’t give them 40 minutes of toughness.”
— Grant McCasland, UNT coach on his team's performance against the Miners.
Our take: UNT didn't drop its first game after clinching the C-USA regular season title early like it did a couple of years ago. The Mean Green dropped the second game after it clinched the title.
McCasland and his players talked about learning from the mistake it made in the 2019-20 season when it fell to Charlotte. That approach paid off during a win over UTSA on Thursday.
The Mean Green ran out of gas on Saturday against a solid UTEP team.
UNT got off to a terrible start and was stuck on two points until Bell hit a layup at the 10:49 mark of the first half after the Mean Green trailed 17-2.
The Mean Green spent the rest of the day trying to scramble back. UNT pulled within 39-35 midway through the second half and were down five late.
UTEP had an answer each time.
Mardrez McBride hit a 3 at the buzzer that made the game appear closer than it was.
UNT was on the bubble as far as earning an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament heading into the week. The Mean Green might not be out of the running, but there is little doubt UNT has a whole lot less room for error now.
The only sure way UNT ends up in the NCAA tournament is to win the C-USA tournament next week. Making the final might be enough, but there is no way to know for sure.
UNT will face the winner of a game between Charlotte and Rice at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. The Mean Green are on the same side of the bracket as Western Kentucky, the No. 2 seed from the East, and Louisiana Tech, the No. 3 seed from the West.
UNT is looking at a likely path of Charlotte/Rice, Western Kentucky/Louisiana Tech and Middle Tennessee/UAB when it comes to winning the tournament.
The Mean Green have what it takes to get it done. While dropping a game to UTEP was terrible for UNT's at-large NCAA bid chances, a wake-up call might not have been the worst thing for the Mean Green in terms of being prepared for the conference tournament.
The free-throw line is becoming a concern for UNT after it went 17-for-32 against UTEP.
One has to wonder if that might come back to bite the Mean Green again, if it isn't careful.