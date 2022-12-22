North Texas at UTSA
When: 7 p.m. tonight
Where: Convocation Center, San Antonio
Records: UNT 9-2, UTSA 6-5
Last game: UNT 62, UMass 44; UTSA 90, Bethune-Cookman 69
TV: ESPN+
Radio: Mean Green Learfield IMG College
Projected UNT starting lineup
PG: Tylor Perry, 5-11, Sr. — Perry continues to show that he is one of the best players in Conference USA. He scored 23 points in UNT’s win over UMass and has scored in double figures in every game the Mean Green have played this year except one when he was suffering from the flu. He is averaging 17.7 points and 2.4 rebounds per game.
G: Kai Huntsberry, 6-3, Sr. — Huntsberry scored 14 points and tied his season high with six rebounds in UNT’s win over UMass. He has scored in double figures in three straight games and is averaging 12.6 points and 3.3 rebounds per game.
G: Tyree Eady, 6-5, Sr. — Eady has not scored in UNT’s last two games but has been a force on the defensive end and on the glass. He is averaging 2.7 points and 3.9 rebounds per game.
F: Aaron Scott, 6-7, So. — Scott scored three points and pulled down six rebounds in UNT’s win over UMass. The sophomore has been a consistent contributor for UNT all season and is averaging 5.6 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.
F: Abou Ousmane, 6-10, Jr. — Ousmane has been UNT’s most consistent force in the paint. He scored eight points and grabbed seven rebounds in the Mean Green’s win over UMass. He’s averaging 11.2 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.
Scouting UTSA
UTSA was picked to finish last in Conference USA in the league’s preseason media poll and has capitalized on a soft schedule to jump out to a 6-5 start.
The Roadrunners do have wins over St. Mary’s, Texas State and Incarnate Word, but were also blown out by Grambling by 20. UTSA is led by transfer guard Japhet Medor, who is averaging 12.4 points per game.
What you need to know
UNT has won a C-USA title in each of the last three seasons and will look to begin a run at No. 4 tonight in San Antonio.
The Mean Green have won four straight games since falling in their final game in a tournament in the Bahamas to UNC-Wilmington.
UNT’s team has started to take shape during that run. Point guard Rubin Jones has returned to form after offseason knee surgery and Huntsberry has made the adjustment to playing for the Mean Green after transferring in during the offseason.
UNT’s game against UTSA could be the perfect tuneup for a couple of key games against teams that are expected to be C-USA title contenders in the first two weeks of the league season.
UNT will face Florida Atlantic at home next week and travel to Western Kentucky in early January. The Mean Green will have a better idea of how prepared they are for those games after facing UTSA tonight.
