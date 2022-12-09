Last game: UNT 60, UTA 57; Loyola Marymount 69, Grand Canyon 65
TV: ESPN+
Radio: Mean Green Learfield IMG College
Projected UNT starting lineup
PG: Tylor Perry, 5-11, Sr. — Perry hit four 3s on his way to scoring 22 points in UNT’s win over UTA. The senior bounced back from a rare off night in a win over Omaha due to a case of the flu. Perry scored just two points against the Summit League squad.
G: Kai Huntsberry, 6-3, Sr. — Huntsberry scored 11 points against the Mavericks and has now scored in double figures in four of UNT’s last five games. The senior is averaging 12.1 points and 2.9 rebounds per game.
G: Tyree Eady, 6-5, Sr. — Eady scored five points and pulled down three rebounds in UNT’s win over UTA. He is averaging 3.3 points and 4.2 rebounds per game.
F: Aaron Scott, 6-7, So. — Scott pulled down a season-high 10 rebounds in UNT’s win over UTA in addition to scoring six points. He is averaging 6.0 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.
F: Abou Ousmane, 6-10, Jr. — Ousmane scored nine points and grabbed three rebounds before fouling out of UNT’s win over UTA. He has scored at least 17 points in four games this season and is averaging 11.2 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.
Scouting Grand Canyon
Grand Canyon has gotten off to a solid start. The Lopes are one of just two teams nationally, along with Alabama, to have beaten three defending regular season conference champions.
Grand Canyon has already beaten Montana State, Northern Iowa and Alcorn State.
Jovan Blacksher Jr. is averaging 12.7 points per game to lead Grand Canyon but has not played in three of the Lopes last four games.
What you need to know
UNT will face another mid-major power on Saturday when the Mean Green take on Grand Canyon.
The Mean Green have been on a tear, winning six of their last seven games to get 7-2 on the season. UNT’s only loss in that span came against a UNC-Wilmington in the final of the Baha Mar Hoops Nassau Championship in the Bahamas.
The game should be a defensive struggle. UNT is allowing just 51.8 points per game. Grand Canyon is allowing 58.5.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.