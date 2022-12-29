Florida Atlantic at North Texas
When: 7 p.m. tonight
Where: Super Pit, Denton
Records: UNT 10-2, 1-0 C-USA; FAU 11-1, 1-0 C-USA
Last game: UNT 78, UTSA 54; FAU 67, Northern Kentucky 52
TV: ESPN+
Radio: Mean Green Learfield IMG College
Projected UNT starting lineup
PG: Kai Huntsberry, 6-3, Sr. — Huntsberry scored two points in UNT’s win over UTSA, which focused on limiting the Mean Green’s guards. The senior had scored in double figures in three straight games and is averaging 11.8 points and 3.3 rebounds per game.
G: Tylor Perry, 5-11, Sr. — Perry has scored in double figures in all but one of UNT’s games this season and is coming off a 13-point outing in the Mean Green’s win over UTSA. The senior is shooting 44.6% from 3-point range and is averaging 17.2 points and 2.5 rebounds per game.
G: Tyree Eady, 6-5, Sr. — Eady broke out of a scoring slump that saw him fail to score in consecutive games when he tallied four points in UNT’s win over UTSA. The senior has been a force on the defensive end all season and is averaging 2.8 points and 3.8 rebounds per game.
F: Aaron Scott, 6-7, So. — Scott scored two points and pulled down five rebounds in UNT’s win over UTSA. The sophomore has been one of the Mean Green’s best rebounders all season and is averaging 5.3 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.
F: Abou Ousmane, 6-10, Jr. — Ousmane is coming off one of the best games for a UNT forward in recent memory. The junior scored 37 points on 15-of-19 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds in the Mean Green’s win over UTSA. He is averaging 13.3 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.
Scouting FAU
FAU is in the midst of a terrific season. The Owls have already won at Florida and are riding a program record 10-game winning streak heading into tonight’s game.
FAU is shooting 39% from 3-point range, a mark that ranks 22nd nationally. The Owls have posted more assists than their opponent in every game this season and have three players averaging double figures, a group led by sophomore guard Alijah Martin, who is averaging 14.0 points per game.
FAU is currently receiving votes in the coaches’ poll.
What you need to know
UNT will face its first big test in C-USA play tonight when it takes on FAU in a showdown between teams ranked in the top 50 of the NET rankings.
FAU is sitting at No. 13, while UNT is No. 42.
Both teams are expected to be in the battle for the C-USA title at the end of the season and play different styles of basketball.
UNT is a defensive-oriented team that plays at an extremely slow pace. The Mean Green rank second nationally with an average of 51.8 points allowed per game.
FAU ranks 12th nationally in 3-pointers made per game at 10.1.
The Mean Green will look to slow the game down, FAU will try to speed it up.
Controlling tempo will be critical for UNT.
Here’s a link to the preview story posted a few hours ago.
