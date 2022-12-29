UNT-FAU CT art
Buy Now

North Texas will face Florida Atlantic tonight at the Super Pit in a matchup of teams ranked in the top 50 of the NET rankings.

 DRC file photo

Florida Atlantic at North Texas

When: 7 p.m. tonight

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you