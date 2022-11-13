Where: University Credit Union Pavilion, Moraga, California.
Records: UNT 1-0, St. Mary’s 2-0
TV: WCC Network
Radio: Mean Green Learfield IMG College
Projected UNT starting lineup:
PG: Kai Huntsberry, 6-3, Sr. — Huntsberry was terrific in his UNT debut, scoring 20 points on 5-of-12 shooting. The senior hit two 3s and all eight of his free throws. All of those free throws came in the final five minutes, when UNT rallied from a five-point deficit for the win.
G: Tylor Perry, 5-11, Sr. — Perry missed UNT’s opener due to being a bit banged up. UNT officials wouldn’t say anything more than that. The Mean Green could really use Perry back in their lineup. He averaged 13.5 points per game last season.
G: Tyree Eady, 6-5, Sr. — Eady took just two shots, both from 3-point range and missed them in his debut with UNT. He did pull down two rebounds in his first game after he transferred in from North Dakota State.
F: Aaron Scott, 6-7, So. — Scott quietly posted a solid game in UNT’s season opener. He scored seven points, grabbed nine rebounds and hit a key 3 late.
F: Abou Ousmane, 6-10, Jr. — Ousmane was terrific in UNT’s season opener, posting a double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds. The junior forward had a huge size advantage inside and took advantage of it.
Scouting St. Mary’s
St. Mary’s will be one of the better teams UNT has faced in recent years. The Gales went 26-8 last season when they beat Gonzaga, Notre Dame, Oregon and BYU.
St. Mary’s is averaging 78.5 points per game and has four players averaging double figures. Freshman guard Aidan Mahaney is averaging 14.0 points per game.
What you need to know
UNT will face one of its biggest challenges in recent years when it takes on St. Mary’s.
The Gaels have won 20 straight home games and have the size and talent to give UNT problems.
All eyes will be on Perry and how healthy he is after he sat out the Mean Green’s season-opening win over Southern Nazarene.
UNT trailed by five late in the second half in a less-than-inspiring performance. Ousmane and Huntsberry were great for UNT, but hardly anyone else showed up for the Mean Green.
UNT was able to escape with the win but will need to play a whole lot better to have a chance to compete with St. Mary’s.
The Mean Green will know a whole lot more about what they have as a team following today’s game.