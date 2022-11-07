Southern Nazarene at North Texas
When: 7 p.m. tonight
Where: Super Pit, Denton
Records: Season opener
TV: YouTube TV
Radio: Mean Green Sports Network
Projected UNT starting lineup:
PG: Kai Huntsberry, 6-3, Sr. — Huntsberry is expected to move into the starting lineup for UNT in place of Rubin Jones, who is still recovering from offseason knee surgery. Expectations are high for the Mary transfer guard.
G: Tylor Perry, 5-11, Sr. — Perry averaged 13.5 points per game last season on his way to being named Conference USA's Sixth-Man of the Year. He was also a first-team all-conference selection and is expected to start this season.
G: Tyree Eady, 6-5, Sr. — The Mean Green must replace Mardrez MdBride in their backcourt and could turn to Eady, who transferred in from North Dakota State. Eady averaged 10.3 points and 5.0 rebounds per game and was named to the All-Summit League defensive team last season.
F: Aaron Scott, 6-7, So. — UNT is looking for a replacement for Thomas Bell at the small forward spot. Scott appears to be the likely player to step in. The sophomore averaged 4.0 points and 4.1 rebounds last season on his way to earning Conference USA All-Freshman Team honors.
F: Abou Ousmane, 6-10, Jr. — Ousmane will be the only starter returning from last season in UNT's lineup tonight. The junior averaged 10.2 points and 6.0 rebounds per game last season.
Scouting Southern Nazarene
Southern Nazarene competes in the Great American Conference and advanced to the final of the league's postseason tournament last season.
The Crimson Storm feature a host of transfers, including senior guard Adokiye Iyaye, who began his career at UTSA.
What you need to know
UNT will begin its march to what it hopes is another championship season tonight at the Super Pit in what amounts to a warmup game.
The Mean Green are coming off a successful season highlighted by winning the C-USA regular season title. The Mean Green didn't make it out of the conference tournament and ended up in the National Invitation Tournament.
UNT beat Texas State before falling to national power Virginia.
The Mean Green will have a new look after losing several key players to graduation and transfer. Jones is also expected to be out a few more weeks as he recovers from offseason knee surgery.
UNT will rebuild around Perry, Osmane, Scott and a few other key returners.
What will be interesting to see is how several of the highly regarded transfers will fit with the rest of the team. Expectations are high for Huntsberry and Eady.
Tonight's game will give coach Grant McCasland a little better idea of how the pieces fit together before UNT faces a couple of tough games against St. Mary's and Fresno State in the coming days.