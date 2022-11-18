Fresno State at North Texas
When: 5 p.m. Saturday
Where: Super Pit, Denton
Records: UNT 1-1, Fresno State 1-2
Last game: Saint Mary's 63, UNT 33; San Francisco 67, Fresno State 60
TV: ESPN+
Radio: Mean Green Learfield IMG College
Projected UNT starting lineup:
PG: Kai Huntsberry, 6-3, Sr. — Huntsberry struggled to get his shots to fall during UNT's loss to St. Mary's. The senior hit just one of his six attempts from 3-point range and went 2 of 14 overall for five points. He is averaging 12.5 points on the season.
G: Matthew Stone, 6-4, So. — Stone has started each of UNT's first two games in place of injured starter Tylor Perry and has struggled. The sophomore has missed all eight of his shots from the field, each of them from 3-point range. If Perry comes back, Stone will certainly return to the bench. One has to wonder if UNT will look for another option if Perry is unable to play.
G: Tyree Eady, 6-5, Sr. — Eady has yet to find a groove offensively since transferring to UNT. He's started both of the Mean Green's game but is 0 of 6 from the field and has scored one point on a free throw. He does have seven rebounds in just more than 53 minutes of playing time.
F: Aaron Scott, 6-7, So. — Scott has been consistent early in the season. He scored seven points in the Mean Green's opener and eight points against St. Mary's. The sophomore is averaging 7.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.
F: Abou Ousmane, 6-10, Jr. — Ousmane struggled in UNT's loss to St. Mary's and finished with one point after missing all nine of his shots from the field. The junior did grab four rebounds. He is averaging 12.0 points and 7.0 rebounds per game.
Scouting Fresno State
Fresno State has struggled to find itself early in the season after losing star forward Orlando Robinson, who is now on a two-way contract with the Miami Heat.
The Bulldogs have lost each of their last two games and fell to San Francisco on Wednesday.
Isaih Moore, a 6-foot-10 forward who transferred in from Southern Miss is averaging 13.3 points per game to lead Fresno State. The Bulldogs are a good defensive team and are allowing 61.3 points per game.
What you need to know
All eyes will be on Perry's status heading into Saturday's game. The All-Conference USA guard has been battling an injury to his right knee and has yet to play this season.
UNT is also without point guard Rubin Jones. The Mean Green have been a mess offensively without them.
UNT was trounced by a good St. Mary's team. The Mean Green couldn't get anything going, which was somewhat understandable against an elite defensive outfit.
What was a bit troubling was is that loss was part of an overall trend that has UNT sitting dead last nationally in scoring with an average of 43.0 points per game. UNT isn't particularly close to getting out of last, either.
IUPUI is No. 351 (one spot ahead of UNT) at 48.3 points per game. The Mean Green are a defense-first outfit under Grant McCasland, but at some point, you're going to have to put the ball in the hole.
UNT knows Perry can do just that. Huntsberry scored 20 in the Mean Green's season-opening win over Southern Nazarene. Ousmane had 23 in the same game.
UNT hasn't shown any depth benind them. The Mean Green's top four players -- Huntsberry, Ousmane, Scott and Jayden Martinez off the bench -- have accounted for all but nine of UNT's points on the season.
UNT is going to have to show some more punch. Perry's return will help, whenever that happens.
What the Mean Green need to see sooner rather than later is some of its other players stepping forward to contribute on the offensive end.