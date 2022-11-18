UNT-Fresno CT
Buy Now

North Texas coach Grant McCasland voices his displeasure with a call during the Mean Green's win earlier this season over Southern Nazarene at the Super Pit. UNT will host Fresno State on Saturday.

 Al Key/DRC

Fresno State at North Texas

When: 5 p.m. Saturday

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

Tags

Recommended for you