Virginia at North Texas
NIT second round
When: 5 p.m. Sunday
Where: Super Pit, Denton
Records: UNT 25-6, Virginia 20-13
Last game: UNT 67, Texas State 63 (OT); Virginia 60, Mississippi State 57
TV: ESPN+
Radio: Mean Green Sports Network
Projected UNT starting lineup:
PG: Rubin Jones, 6-5, So. — Jones came up with one of his best offensive outings of the season in UNT’s win over Texas State The sophomore scored 15 points and hit three 3s. He hit a free throw in overtime to put UNT up for good. Jones is averaging 8.2 points and 3.0 rebounds per game.
G: JJ Murray, 6-1, Sr. — Murray grabbed eight rebounds and picked up two steals in UNT’s win over Texas State. He took just one shot, a 3 that he missed, and did not score. The senior is averaging 4.0 points and 3.5 rebounds per game.
G: Mardrez McBride, 6-2, Sr. — McBride scored 24 points in a terrific all-around game in UNT’s win over Texas State. The senior hit six 3s and picked up two steals. His two free throws in the closing seconds of overtime iced the game. McBride is averaging 10.9 points and 3.1 rebounds per game.
F: Thomas Bell, 6-6, Sr. — Bell scored 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds in UNT’s win over Texas State. Bell hit a jumper with 29 seconds left in regulation that helped the Mean Green come back from a seven-point deficit. He has scored in double figures in seven straight games and is averaging 12.5 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.
F: Abou Ousmane, 6-10, So. — Ousmane pulled down 10 rebounds and scored six points in UNT’s win over Texas State. The sophomore has pulled down 10 rebounds in each of UNT’s last two games and is averaging 10.0 and 6.0 rebounds per game.
Scouting Virginia:
Virginia is one of the storied programs in the country and won the national title back in 2019.
The Cavaliers were in the hunt for an NCAA tournament bid late in the season but lost close games in the closing weeks of the season to Duke and Florida State. North Carolina then blew out Virginia 63-43 in the ACC tournament, ending their NCAA tournament hopes.
The Cavaliers are a lot like UNT in that they play at a painfully slow pace while allowing just 60.1 points per game. Virginia has three players averaging double figures and are led by Jayden Gardener. The senior forward is averaging 15.3 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.
Junior guard Armaan Franklin and senior guard Kihei Clark are adding 10.8 and 10.2 points per game, respectively.
What you need to know:
UNT has a chance to advance to the final eight of the NIT and move a step closer to reaching the semifinals that would include a trip to Madison Square Garden with a win over Virginia.
The Mean Green won their opening round NIT game by rallying late for a win over Texas State.
That win landed UNT one of the highest profile home games in recent program history.
Virginia won the national title in 2019. The Cavaliers aren’t the same team they were then but still have plenty of talent.
This is UNT’s first appearance in the NIT. Advancing another round would add to a rapidly growing list of landmark achievements under coach Grant McCasland.