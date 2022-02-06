UTEP at North Texas
When: 7 p.m. Monday
Where: Super Pit, Denton
Records: UNT 16-4, 9-1 Conference USA; UTEP 14-8, 7-3 Conference USA
Last game: UNT 69, UTSA 45; UTEP 72, Rice 70
Radio: Mean Green Sports Network
Projected UNT starting lineup:
PG: Rubin Jones, 6-5, So. — Jones scored six points, grabbed six rebounds and handed out three assists in UNT's win over UTSA. The sophomore has played at least 39 minutes in two of UNT's last three games and is averaging 8.5 points per game.
G: JJ Murray, 6-1, Sr. — Murray has taken just two shots in UNT's last two games combined. The senior connected on a 3 in the Mean Green's win over UTSA. He is averaging 4.7 points and 3.7 rebounds per game and has played a key role on the defensive end.
G: Mardrez McBride, 6-2, Sr. — McBride scored in double figures for the third straight game when he tallied 12 points in UNT's win over UTSA. The senior has been hot from deep lately and has hit 10 of his last 18 attempts from 3-point range. He is averaging 10.4 points and 3.1 rebounds per game.
F: Thomas Bell, 6-6, Sr. — Bell had a rough outing at the free-throw line against UTSA, making just one of his eight attempts. The senior still managed to score nine points and grab five rebounds. He is averaging 12.2 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.
F: Abou Ousmane, 6-10, So. — Ousmane continued to come on offensively in UNT's win over UTSA. The sophomore scored 17 points, marking the sixth time in UNT's last seven games he has scored in double figures. He is averaging 9.7 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.
Scouting UTEP:
UTEP has caught fire late in the season and ripped off six straight wins to move to 7-3 in C-USA play.
The Miners beat Rice by two in its last game and also edged Florida Atlantic by two during its run.
The Miners feature one of the best backcourts in C-USA. Souley Boum is averaging 19.0 points per game, while Jamal Bieniemy is adding 15.7. Bieniemy scored 36 and made seven 3s in UTEP's win at Rice.
What you need to know:
UNT will face UTEP in a rare Monday game after last week's snowstorm forced the teams to push it back from Thursday.
The Mean Green are in a dogfight for position atop the C-USA West Division standings and have moved to the top of the league during an eight-game winning streak. No team in program history has ever started 9-1 in conference play like this year's edition of the Mean Green.
UAB handed UNT its lone loss in C-USA play and is a game back at 8-2.
The Mean Green are looking to hold serve in a race that could go down to the wire.
The matchup between UNT's backcourt that features super sub Tylor Perry and UTEP's backcourt will be one to watch. Perry leads UNT with an average of 14.2 points per game.
