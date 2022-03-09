North Texas vs. Old Dominion
When: 11:30 a.m. Thursday
Where: Ford Center, Frisco
Records: UNT 16-11, ODU 23-8
Last game: UNT 56, UTEP 47; ODU 65, UTSA 45
TV: ESPN+
Radio: Mean Green Sports Network
Projected UNT starting lineup:
PG: Jazion Jackson, 5-9, Jr. -- Jackson has been a steady presence in UNT's lineup throughout the season. The junior leads the Mean Green with 79 assists and is averaging 9.7 points per game. She has scored in double figures 14 times this season.
G: Aly Gamez, 5-6, Sr. -- Gamez has made the most of her graduate transfer season and is averaging 10.5 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. The senior has three 20-point games on the year and shooting 34.7% from 3-point range.
G: Quincy Noble, 5-10, Jr. -- Noble has been among the top players in C-USA all season and was named second-team all-league after averaging 14.5 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. The senior scored 30 points in a win over Southern Miss earlier this season.
F: Madison Townley, 6-0, Sr. -- Townley is nearing the end of an epic college career that has seen her set program records for rebounds and games played. The senior is averaging 6.4 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.
F: Jaylen Mallard, 6-2, Jr. -- Mallard has been a force in the paint all season for UNT and is averaging 7.1 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. The junior has at least four rebounds in seven of her last eight games. UNT will need Mallard to be at her best against a stout ODU front line.
Scouting Old Dominion:
ODU finished third in C-USA's tough East Division with a 12-6 mark in league play. The Monarchs are a stout team that leads C-USA with an average of 55.3 points allowed per game.
Senior guard Iggy Allen leads ODU with an average of 14.7 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. Senior guard Ajah Wayne has missed the Monarchs' last two games. She is averaging 13.1 points per game and isn't expected to play.
What you need to know:
UNT will face a familiar opponent in ODU in the quarterfinals of the C-USA tournament.
The Monarchs beat UNT 67-57 earlier this year and also took out the Mean Green in last season's C-USA tournament.
UNT coach Jalie Mitchell and her players believe they are a much different team than they were when they faced ODU earlier in the year. The Mean Green have won eight of their last nine games to clinch their highest finish in C-USA since joining the league in 2013.
ODU playing without Wayne could also shift the matchup toward the Mean Green. How much is the question.
The Monarchs destroyed UNT on the glass during the regular season, finishing with a 50-29 edge in rebounds. The Mean Green need Townley and Mallard to hold their own in the paint.
UNT has seen different players come through during its late-season push. The Mean Green have the firepower to take down ODU, if they at the top of their game.
UNT will need Noble to come through and a few other players to be at their best. Gamez and key reserve Amber Dixon have both hit the 20-point mark this season.
The Mean Green's chances to advance to the C-USA semifinals will go up significantly if one of those players comes through tomorrow.
Here's a link to a feature detailing how UNT turned its season around late in the year.