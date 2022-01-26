North Texas at Southern Miss
When: 7 p.m. Thursday
Where: Reed Green Coliseum, Hattiesburg, Mississippi
Records: UNT 13-4, 6-1 Conference USA; Southern Miss 6-12, 1-4 Conference USA
Last game: UNT 69, Old Dominion 56; Middle Tennessee 74, Southern Miss 60
Radio: Mean Green Sports Network
Projected UNT starting lineup:
PG: Rubin Jones, 6-5, So. — Jones is coming off one of his best all-around performances of the season in UNT's win over ODU. The sophomore scored 16 points after hitting all but one of his four 3-point attempts against the Monarchs. He is averaging 8.6 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.
G: JJ Murray, 6-1, Sr. — Murray scored six points on a pair of 3s in UNT's win over ODU. The senior has 30 steals on the season and has been one of the Mean Green's best defensive players. He is averaging 4.9 points and 3.8 rebounds per game.
G: Mardrez McBride, 6-2, Sr. — McBride scored nine points and pulled down a rebound in UNT's win over ODU. He hit two 3s against the Monarchs and has hit multiple shots from behind the arc in six of UNT's last seven games. The senior is averaging 9.7 points and 3.0 rebounds per game.
F: Thomas Bell, 6-6, Sr. — Bell posted a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds in UNT's win over ODU. The senior has scored in double figures in four straight games and is averaging 12.0 points and 7.0 rebounds per game.
F: Abou Ousmane, 6-10, So. — Ousmane has come on offensively late in the season. The sophomore scored 10 points in UNT's win over ODU and has scored in double figures in four straight games. He is averaging 9.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.
Scouting Southern Miss:
Southern Miss has lost four straight in C-USA play since opening league play with a 1-point win over UTSA.
None of those games have been close. The Golden Eagles rank last in C-USA with an average of 63.5 points per game.
USM depends largely on junior forward Tyler Stevenson, who averages 14.2 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.
What you need to know:
UNT has won five straight games heading into a two-game road trip. Southern Miss is the appetizer for what could be a big showdown with Louisiana Tech on Saturday.
UNT enters the week in a three-way tie with UAB and Louisiana Tech for the lead in C-USA's West Division at 6-1.
A win Saturday would set up one of the highest profile games of the C-USA season. The challenge for UNT is getting through a game it should win with ease against USM.
The big question heading into the week is if the Mean Green will have Tylor Perry available. UNT's leading scorer and super sub took a hard fall against ODU in the first half and did not return.
UNT coach Grant McCasland said earlier in the week that Perry was getting closer to being 100% every day. The Mean Green will have to wait to see how he feels before their game against the Golden Eagles.
Perry is averaging 14.3 points per game. UNT might not need him against Southern Miss, but it could certainly use him when it heads to Ruston, Louisiana.