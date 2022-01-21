North Texas forward Thomas Bell (4) and Aaron Scott tussle for a loose ball with Charlotte guard Austin Butler (2) during the Mean Green's win on Thursday at the Super Pit. UNT will host Old Dominion on Saturday.
Last game: UNT 65, Charlotte 51; Rice 77, Old Dominion 69
Radio: Mean Green Sports Network
Projected UNT starting lineup:
PG: Rubin Jones, 6-5, So. — Jones scored three points and handed out four assists in UNT's win over Charlotte. The sophomore is shooting 40.2% from the field and is averaging 8.1 points and 3.3 rebounds per game.
G: JJ Murray, 6-1, Sr. — Murray didn't take a shot from the field in 29 minutes in UNT's win over Charlotte while playing a key role in shutting down 49ers guard Jahmir Young. The senior is averaging 4.8 points and 3.6 rebounds per game.
G: Mardrez McBride, 6-2, Sr. — McBride matched his season high by connecting on five 3s in UNT's win over Charlotte. He scored 15 points while bouncing back from a three-point outing in a win over Western Kentucky. The senior is averaging 9.8 points and 3.1 rebounds per game.
F: Thomas Bell, 6-6, Sr. — Bell scored 12 points and finished in double figures for the third straight game in UNT's win over Charlotte. He went 6-for-13 from the field. The senior is averaging 11.7 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.
F: Abou Ousmane, 6-10, So. — Ousmane scored in double figures for the third straight game when he posted 11 points in UNT's win over Charlotte. He added three rebounds and a block. The sophomore is averaging 9.5 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.
Scouting Old Dominion:
The Monarchs head into their game against UNT on a two-game losing streak after dropping games to UTEP and Rice.
ODU is known for its defense and the way it attacks the glass. The Monarchs rank fifth in C-USA with an average of 66.9 points allowed per game and also rank fourth in offensive rebounds at 11.2 per game.
What you need to know:
UNT will look to extend its four-game winning streak when it hosts Old Dominion to cap a two-game homestand.
The Mean Green are looking to keep pace in a tight race in C-USA's West Division. Louisiana Tech leads the division at 6-0, while UAB and UNT are both 5-1.
ODU is not as good as it has been in previous seasons but is still dangerous.
UNT needs two more wins to set up what would be a huge showdown with Louisiana Tech in Ruston on Jan. 29.