North Texas vs. Rice
When: 5:30 p.m. Thursday
Where: Ford Center, Frisco
Records: UNT 23-5, Rice 16-15
Last game: UTEP 70, UNT 68; Rice 73, Charlotte 61
TV: ESPN+
Radio: Mean Green Sports Network
Projected UNT starting lineup:
PG: Rubin Jones, 6-5, So. — Jones scored 10 points in UNT's loss to UTEP, his first game in double figures since a the Mean Green's first game against the Miners in early February. The sophomore has 63 assists on the season and is averaging 8.3 points and 3.1 rebounds per game.
G: JJ Murray, 6-1, Sr. — Murray posted one of his best offensive outings of the season in UNT's loss to UTEP. The senior guard scored eight points after hitting both of his shots from the field and all but one of his four free throws. He is averaging 4.4 points and 3.5 rebounds per game.
G: Mardrez McBride, 6-2, Sr. — McBride has hit multiple shots from 3-point range in each of his last four games and has scored in double figures each time. The senior hit shooting 39.2% from 3-point range and is averaging 10.5 points and 3.1 rebounds per game.
F: Thomas Bell, 6-6, Sr. — Bell posted one of his best games of the season in UNT's loss to UTEP to close the regular season. The senior posted a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds. He is averaging 12.6 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.
F: Abou Ousmane, 6-10, So. — Ousmane endured a tough shooting night in UNT's loss to UTEP, hitting just one of his five shots from the floor. The sophomore has been a force in the paint all season and is averaging 10.1 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.
Scouting Rice:
Rice entered the C-USA tournament having lost six of its last seven games. The Owls came out of that slump in a big way in their win over Charlotte.
Rice had three players finish in double figures, including Carl Pierre. The senior guard finished with 16 points. Chris Mullins and Max Fielder added 13 and 12 points, respectively.
Rice has a unique approach offensively and depends on the 3-point shot. The Owls can get hot from deep and are shooting a C-USA-best 38.0% from 3-point range.
What you need to know:
UNT will begin what it hopes is a run at a second straight C-USA tournament title on Thursday, when the Mean Green will take on Rice.
UNT had won 15 straight games heading into what was a largely meaningless regular season finale against UTEP. The Mean Green played its worst stretch of basketball in a long time, arguably the entire season, while falling behind 17-2.
UNT charged back to make the game interesting late but couldn't complete the comeback.
The Mean Green's hope is that performance will provide the jolt it needs to get back on track.
UNT will be a heavy favorite against Rice, a team it hammered 75-43 and 67-44 earlier this season. The Mean Green are terrific defensively and rank seventh nationally in 3-point field goal percentage defense by allowing their opponents to shoot just 28.0%.
If UNT can hold Rice in check from deep, it will have a good chance to begin another run at a C-USA tournament title on a high note.