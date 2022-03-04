Records: UNT 23-4, 16-1 C-USA; UTEP 17-12, 10-7 C-USA
Last game: UNT 59, UTSA 48; UTEP 70, Rice 67
Radio: Mean Green Sports Network
Projected UNT starting lineup:
PG: Rubin Jones, 6-5, So. — Jones posted a solid all-around game with nine points, four rebounds and three assists in UNT's win over UTSA. He is averaging 8.2 points and 3.0 rebounds per game.
G: JJ Murray, 6-1, Sr. — Murray finished with six rebounds but didn't score in UNT's win over UTSA. He missed all three of his shots from the field and is averaging 4.3 points and 3.6 rebounds per game.
G: Mardrez McBride, 6-2, Sr. — McBride scored 11 points and grabbed three rebounds in UNT's win over UTSA. He is averaging 10.4 points and 3.0 rebounds per game.
F: Thomas Bell, 6-6, Sr. — Bell had one of his best games of the season when he scored 16 points and pulled down seven rebounds against UTSA. The senior is averaging 12.4 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.
F: Abou Ousmane, 6-10, So. — Ousmane scored eight points and picked up a rebound in UNT's win over UTSA. He is averaging 10.4 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.
Scouting UTEP:
UTEP snapped a two-game losing streak with its win over Rice in its last outing.
The Miners feature one of the top backcourts in C-USA in Soul Boum and Jamal Bieniemy, who are averaging 19.8 and 15.1 points per game, respectively.
What you need to know:
UNT will look to close out the regular season on a high note when it faces UTEP in El Paso.
UNT has won a program record 15 games in a row. The Mean Green are the only team in the country that is unbeaten on the road.
UNT is 9-0 and can finish a perfect 10-0 away from the Super Pit with a win over the Miners.
The Mean Green are solidly on the bubble for an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament. An at-large bid would land UNT in the NCAA tournament if it fails to win the Conference USA tournament.
The Mean Green can significantly improve their chances by beating UTEP.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.