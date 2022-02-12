North Texas at Rice
When: 2 p.m. today
Where: Tudor Fieldhouse, Houston
Records: UNT 17-4, 10-1 Conference USA; Rice 14-9, 6-5 Conference USA
Last game: UNT 66, UTEP 58; Rice 98, Jarvis Christian 63
Radio: Mean Green Sports Network
Projected UNT starting lineup:
PG: Rubin Jones, 6-5, So. — Jones scored 10 points and hit all six of his free throws in UNT's win over UTEP. The sophomore has just one turnover in his last two games combined and is averaging 8.6 points and 3.3 rebounds per game.
G: JJ Murray, 6-1, Sr. — Murray scored three points and added a rebound and a steal in UNT's win over UTEP. The senior does not take many shots but has hit six of his last nine attempts from 3-point range. He is averaging 4.6 points and 3.5 rebounds per game.
G: Mardrez McBride, 6-2, Sr. — McBride has been on a tear lately and has scored in double figures in four straight games, a run he extended with a 13-point outing against UTEP. The senior has hit multiple 3s in six straight games and is averaging 10.5 points and 3.0 rebounds per game.
F: Thomas Bell, 6-6, Sr. — Bell enters UNT's game at Rice off an efficient outing in the Mean Green's win over UTEP. The senior scored 18 points on 8-of-13 shooting and also grabbed seven rebounds. He is averaging 12.4 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.
F: Abou Ousmane, 6-10, So. — Ousmane has emerged as a bigger threat offensively late in the season and scored 17 points for the second straight game in UNT's win over UTEP. The sophomore has scored in double figures in seven of the Mean Green's last eight games and is averaging 10.0 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.
Scouting Rice:
The Owls are a solid C-USA team and play particularly well at home, where they have posted wins over UAB and Middle Tennessee this year.
Rice leads the league with an average of 10.4 shots from 3-point range made per game. Carl Pierre is shooting a league-best 44.2% from beyond the arc and is averaging 15.3 points per game.
What you need to know:
UNT has won nine straight heading into its game against Rice and is atop C-USA's West Division standings at 10-1, one game up on UAB.
The Blazers are 9-2 with one of those losses coming at Rice. The Owls are dangerous if they can get on a roll shooting from 3-point range.
There isn't a team in the country that does a better job of limiting opponents from beyond the arc than UNT. The Mean Green are allowing 4.3 makes from 3 per game, the best total in the country.
UNT's success is due in part to the fact it plays at the second-slowest pace in the country, but the Mean Green are adapt at guarding the arc.
Today's game is the opener of a three-game road swing for UNT that will culminate with a huge showdown with UAB on Feb. 19.
That game could be for first place in the conference standings if both teams take care of business the new few days.
Here's a link to the story previewing the weekend in UNT basketball that appeared on the DRC's website yesterday.