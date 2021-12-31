Rice at North Texas
When: 5 p.m. Saturday
Where: Super Pit, Denton
Records: UNT 7-3, Rice 7-4
Last game: UNT 62, Wichita State 52; Rice 85, Incarnate Word 55
Radio: Mean Green Sports Network
Projected UNT starting lineup:
PG: Rubin Jones, 6-5, So. — Jones has gradually grown in his role as UNT's starting point guard. He is averaging 9.1 points per game and has 22 assists on the season. What might be even more impressive is that Jones has just 21 turnovers despite playing an average of 31 minutes per game in the early stages of the season when UNT has played a host of talented teams.
G: JJ Murray, 6-1, Sr. — Murray has emerged as a do-it-all player in UNT's backcourt. He leads UNT with 17 steals and has 14 assists with just six turnovers. Murray is averaging 4.5 points and 3.8 rebounds per game.
G: Mardrez McBride, 6-2, Sr. — McBride showed signs of settling into a groove from the 3-point arc when he knocked down four in a win over Sam Houston State. He's shooting 31.1% from deep this season and is averaging 8.3 points and 3.7 rebounds per game.
F: Thomas Bell, 6-6, Sr. — Bell has been remarkably consistent for UNT, scoring at least nine points in every game this season. He scored 13 in the Mean Green's win over Wichita State in their last game. Bell ranks second on the team in scoring with an average of 13.2 points per game behind super sub Tylor Perry. He also leads UNT with an average of 6.3 rebounds per game.
F: Abou Ousmane, 6-10, So. — Ousmane has come on offensively while scoring in double figures in each of UNT's last three games. The sophomore has found a comfort zone with his role. The Mean Green find a way to get the ball to Ousmane inside a few times a game. He typically converts and is averaging 8.7 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.
Scouting Rice:
Rice has had a tough time with COVID-19 issues and been forced to postpone each of its last two games. The Owls last played on Dec. 16 when they beat Incarnate Word 85-55.
Rice has long been a team that pushes the pace and takes as many good shots from 3-point range as it can get. That hasn't changed this year. The Owls are averaging 11.4 makes from 3-point range per game behind a host of players who shoot the ball well from deep.
Senior guard Carl Pierre is averaging 15.2 points per game to lead four Rice players averaging double figures.
What you need to know:
The question everyone wants an answer to heading into the weekend is if this game will actually be played. Three of the six games on the slate for Thursday night in Conference USA were postponed.
Rice has postponed its last two games due to COVID issues. UNT's last two games were canceled due to issues with its opponents. At last check, everything is a go for Saturday.
UNT has been on a tear while winning its last five games and has a great chance to get off to a good start in play. The Mean Green's first three games in Conference USA play will be at home.
The trick with Rice is always preventing them from getting going from 3-point range. It's an interesting matchup with UNT. The Mean Green's entire program is built around defense and the concept of keeping the ball out of the paint and the middle of the floor.
That will still be important against Rice, but the Mean Green will also have to prevent the Owls from heating up from deep.
Here's a link back to our game advance that took a look at where UNT stands heading into league play.