Middle Tennessee at North Texas
When: 5 p.m. Saturday
Where: Super Pit, Denton
Records: UNT 8-4, 1-1 Conference USA; MTSU 9-5, 0-1 Conference USA
Last game: UAB 69, UNT 63; Rice 65, MTSU 61
Radio: Mean Green Sports Network
Projected UNT starting lineup:
PG: Rubin Jones, 6-5, So. — Jones scored five points, handed out four assists and grabbed four rebounds in UNT's loss to UAB. The sophomore has gone a little cold from 3-point range in his last four games, when he has gone 4-for-19. He is averaging 8.9 points and 3.4 rebounds per game.
G: JJ Murray, 6-1, Sr. — Murray scored two points in UNT's loss to UAB, when he also picked up an assist, a rebound and a steal. The senior had pulled down 14 rebounds combined in wins over Wichita State and Rice in UNT's previous two games. Murry is averaging 4.3 points and 3.8 rebounds per game.
G: Mardrez McBride, 6-2, Sr. — McBride was terrific in UNT's loss to UAB. He scored 17 points, went 4-for-7 from 3-point range and handed out two assists. The senior has scored 17 points in each of UNT's last two games and is averaging 9.8 points and 3.5 rebounds per game.
F: Thomas Bell, 6-6, Sr. — Bell rebounded from a rare off game in UNT's win over Rice last week when he scored 10 points, grabbed six rebounds and handed out five assists against UAB. Bell scored just one point against Rice. He is averaging 11.9 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.
F: Abou Ousmane, 6-10, So. — Ousmane continues to be an efficient scorer in the paint for UNT. He scored 10 points on 4-of-8 shooting in the Mean Green's loss to UAB and has tallied double figures in four of UNT's last five games. Ousmane is averaging 8.8 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.
Scouting Middle Tennessee:
MTSU started 7-1 but has struggled of late while losing three of its last four games. Rice knocked off the Blue Raiders 65-61 on Thursday in their C-USA opener.
MTSU is a high scoring team and is averaging 75.9 points per game behind a balanced attack that has eight players averaging at least six points per game.
Josh Jefferson, a graduate transfer guard from Green Bay, is averaging 12.2 points per game to lead MTSU.
What you need to know:
UNT will have a chance to get back on track quickly following its loss to UAB on Thursday when it faces MTSU.
It was a bitter pill for UNT to swallow for UNT when it lost its big early-season showdown with the Blazers on its home court. The Mean Green are the defending C-USA tournament champion, while UAB is the preseason favorite to win the league this year.
UAB has a leg up on UNT in the conference race now.
UNT will look to recover quickly when it takes on MTSU. The Blue Raiders are not what they once were under Kermit Davis, who built a nationally prominent team in Murfreesboro.
MTSU is still dangerous, though.
UNT will look to take care of business and get back on track after a tough loss to the Blazers.
