Louisiana Tech at North Texas
When: 3 p.m. Saturday
Where: Super Pit, Denton
Records: UNT 21-4, 14-1 Conference USA; Louisiana Tech 20-7, 11-4 Conference USA
Last game: UNT 85, Southern Miss 61; Louisiana Tech 83, Rice 79
Radio: Mean Green Sports Network
Projected UNT starting lineup:
PG: Rubin Jones, 6-5, So. — Jones hit all but one of his four shots from 3-point range and scored nine points in UNT's win over Southern Miss. He has 58 assists on the season and is averaging 8.2 points and 2.9 rebounds per game.
G: JJ Murray, 6-1, Sr. — Murray scored three points and picked up two steals in UNT's win over Southern Miss. He is averaging 4.3 points and 3.5 rebounds per game.
G: Mardrez McBride, 6-2, Sr. — McBride scored 12 points after hitting three shots from 3-point range in UNT's win over Southern Miss. The senior has scored in double figures in six of UNT's last eight games. He has hit 59 shots from 3-point range and is averaging 10.4 points per game.
F: Thomas Bell, 6-6, Sr. — Bell bounced back from a rare off game against UAB in UNT's win over Southern Miss. Bell scored 10 points and grabbed six rebounds against the Golden Eagles after managing just three points against UAB. He is averaging 12.3 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.
F: Abou Ousmane, 6-10, So. — Ousmane posted one of his best all-around games of the season when he scored 21 points and picked up six rebounds in UNT's win over Southern Miss. The sophomore has scored in double figures in five of UNT's last seven games and is averaging 10.4 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.
Scouting Louisiana Tech:
Louisiana Tech hasn't been the same since starting the C-USA season 6-0. The Bulldogs have gone 5-4 since and are in a tie for second place in the league's West Division at 11-4.
The Bulldogs feature Kenneth Lofton Jr., one of the best forwards in the league. He's averaging 16.7 points and 10.7 rebounds per game.
Guards Amorie Archibald and Keaston Willis are adding 13.3 and 12.3 points per game, respectively.
The Bulldogs are one of the top offensive teams in C-USA and are averaging 78.4 points per game.
What you need to know:
UNT can wrap up the C-USA regular season title with a win over Louisiana Tech on Saturday.
It's really only a matter of time before the Mean Green seal the deal. UNT is 14-1 has a two-game lead on Middle Tennessee (12-3) in the overall C-USA standings as well as the head-to-head tiebreaker.
UNT coach Grant McCasland and his players are sticking to their mantra of taking it one game at a time. What one has to wonder at this point is what the Mean Green need to do to lock up an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament.
UNT is sitting at No. 37 in the NCAA NET rankings. A win over Louisiana Tech would give the Mean Green another key win and a whole lot of momentum heading into a road trip to UTSA and UTEP.
Closing the season with three more wins would extend UNT's winning streak to 16 games and put the Mean Green at 24-4.
It's tough to tell if that would be enough to wrap up an NCAA bid, but it certainly would help.
Louisiana Tech is going to come in highly motivated to upend UNT.
The Bulldogs blew a 17-point second-half lead and fell to UNT earlier this season on a late 3 from Tylor Perry.
"Louisiana Tech is going to come in with a chip on their shoulder," Perry said. "We know we will get their best game."
UNT will also be highly motivated for its senior day, when it will honor a host of key players who have contributed to the Mean Green winning C-USA titles in back-to-back seasons. Those same players helped UNT knock off Purdue in last season's NCAA tournament.
The UNT athletics department is pulling out all the stops to promote the game and is hoping for a big crowd to see the Mean Green try to clinch the conference title.
Here's a link to our preview story posted earlier today that also covers a key game for the UNT women, who will face Louisiana Tech in Ruston tomorrow.