North Texas at UTSA
When: 7 p.m. today
Where: Convocation Center, San Antonio
Records: UNT 22-4, 15-1 C-USA; UTSA 9-20, 2-14 C-USA
Last game: UNT 56, Louisiana Tech 49; UAB 68, UTSA 56
Radio: Mean Green Sports Network
Projected UNT starting lineup:
PG: Rubin Jones, 6-5, So. — Jones scored seven points and pulled down six rebounds, just one off his career high, in UNT's win over Louisiana Tech. The sophomore has hit his last 16 free throws over the course of nine games and is averaging 8.2 points and 3.0 rebounds per game.
G: JJ Murray, 6-1, Sr. — UNT's defensive stopper had one of his best offensive outings of the season in the Mean Green's win over Louisiana Tech. Murray scored seven points and hit a 3. The senior also picked up three steals, pushing his season total to 45. He is averaging 4.4 points and 3.5 rebounds per game.
G: Mardrez McBride, 6-2, Sr. — McBride hit two 3s and scored 10 points in UNT's win over Louisiana Tech. The senior has scored in double figures in consecutive games and is averaging 10.4 points and 3.0 rebounds per game.
F: Thomas Bell, 6-6, Sr. — Bell has scored 10 points and grabbed six rebounds in each of UNT's last two games. Bell is shooting 45.1% from the floor and is averaging 12.2 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.
F: Abou Ousmane, 6-10, So. — Ousmane has been terrific late in the season and has scored in double figures three of UNT's last four games. He is coming off a 13-point outing in the Mean Green's win over Louisiana Tech and is averaging 10.5 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.
Scouting UTSA:
UTSA has struggled all season and has won just two games in C-USA play.
The Roadrunners have lost seven of their last eight. Their one win in that span came against Southern Miss, another team that has floundered all season.
UTSA is struggling offensively and is averaging just 67.6 points per game. Center Jacob Germany is averaging 14.7 points and 7.2 rebounds to lead the Roadrunners.
UTSA recently lost one of its top offensive players when Jordan Ivy-Curry left the program.
What you need to know:
UNT wrapped up the C-USA West Division title and the overall league championship with a win over Louisiana Tech last week by running its winning streak to 14 games.
The Mean Green were in a similar spot two years ago and lost a game at Charlotte to cap the regular season. UNT is trying to avoid a similar fait this year.
UNT coach Grant McCasland has spent the last few days talking to his players about the importance of finishing out the regular season on a high note. What McCasland won't talk about is UNT's chances for an at-large NCAA tournament bid should the Mean Green not win the C-USA tournament and need it.
UNT is in the at-large conversation and can bolster its case by winning its final two games of the regular season. Sweeping games at UTSA and UTEP would put UNT at 24-4 heading into the conference tournament with wins over Wichita State and Drake.
UNT's stout defense has helped pave the way all season long. We looked at Ross Hodge, the architect of the Mean Green's defense, in a story that led our weekly UNT newsletter that came out on Wednesday.