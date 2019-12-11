There are a host of ways teams coming off tough seasons look to rebuild their rosters.
Every program looks for top-end high school players. The question these days is largely how to supplement recruiting classes with veterans.
Some teams are hitting the transfer portal hard. Others are looking for help in the junior college ranks.
UNT has clearly opted for the second option. How the Mean Green fare will go a long way toward determining if a 4-8 finish this season was a blip on the radar or the beginning of a downward trend.
The Mean Green picked up commitments from three junior college players in the last few days. Offensive lineman Anterrious Gray committed early in the week before defensive linemen Da'Vontae McCrae and Alvin Dempsey jumped on board.
All three are highly regarded three-star prospects. McCrae and Dempsey are rated among the top 100 junior college players in the country.
UNT's hopes to bounce back next season are now tied largely to the trio.
One look at UNT's history with junior college players illustrates the reason that strategy has caused a few jitters among the Mean Green faithful.
This isn't the first time UNT has been down this road, and it's largely been a boom-or-bust proposition.
The Mean Green's picked up some key junior college help heading into the 2017 season and saw it pay off. Wide receiver Jalen Guyton, cornerback Kemon Hall and offensive lineman Sosaia Mose were all huge hits and key contributors for years.
UNT also picked up a key contributor from the junior college ranks in 2018 in running back DeAndre Torrey.
Linebacker E.J. Ejiya and cornerback Eric Jenkins were multi-year contributors after signing with the Mean Green in 2016.
The problem for UNT traditionally is that it has had nearly as many busts as players who thrived in the Littrell era when it comes to junior college transfers.
Defensive end David Sow was supposed to be an impact player this season but didn't qualify academically and signed with Division II Texas A&M-Kingsville. Linebacker Tim Faison didn't contribute the way UNT hoped he would after signing with the Mean Green in 2018.
UNT hit on Ejiya heading into Littrell's first season but saw several of its highest-rated players fail to qualify. Linebacker William Johnson, offensive lineman Cody Hayes and defensive end Raveon Hoston never played a down for the Mean Green.
There are hits and misses with every recruiting class. After a tough season this year, UNT doesn't have a whole lot of room for error when it comes to the transfers it added.
UNT lost several key seniors, including quarterback Mason Fine, defensive end LaDarius Hamilton and four key offensive linemen.
The Mean Green need help now and went looking for that help in the junior college ranks this week. There's a good chance the Mean Green aren't finished, either.
UNT still has offers out to a few junior college prospects and has room left in its class with 20 players committed thus far.
The Mean Green have a host of quality players returning and a few high school players set to arrive this summer who could play early.
UNT needs a few veterans to supplement those players and make an immediate impact. The Mean Green have gone the junior college route.
It's been a hit-or-miss proposition over the years.
UNT had better hope the strategy is a hit this year.