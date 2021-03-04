North Texas endured its share of growing pains last season after it installed a new defensive scheme.
UNT coach Grant McCasland thought the system that is designed to keep the ball out of the paint and the middle of the floor would pay off in the long run.
That has certainly proven to be the case. UNT won last season’s Conference USA regular season championship and is back in the title hunt yet again heading into its final league series against UAB.
The Mean Green will host the Blazers at 7 p.m. on Friday before the series wraps up with a 4 p.m. game on Saturday. UNT (13-7) heads into those games tied atop C-USA’s West Division standings with Louisiana Tech.
The league standings are based on conference winning percentage this season due to the fact the coronavirus pandemic has led to a series of games being canceled. C-USA’s teams have played a different number of games.
UNT is 9-3 and has a .750 winning percentage that lands the Mean Green in a deadlock with Louisiana Tech. The Bulldogs are 12-4 and have completed their regular season slate. For the Mean Green, it all comes down to a series with UAB (19-6, 11-5) that will likely resemble a rock fight between the top two defensive teams in the league.
UNT needs a sweep to claim the division title.
“They are physical and fast,” McCasland said. “They are a good rebounding team and change defenses, which makes them different than anyone in our league. They have great athletes and physical rebounders.”
That sounds awfully familiar to anyone who has watched UNT play this season, a fact that is reflected in the C-USA statistics.
UAB leads the league in scoring defense (59.8 points per game) as well as field goal percentage defense (39.7). UNT ranks second in scoring defense (62.3 points per game) and third in field goal percentage defense (41.6).
“It’s just kind of instinct now with what we’re doing on defense,” UNT forward Zachary Simmons said. “We know as a team what it takes and have guys who have decided to play defense.”
The results have been impressive. The Mean Green held UTEP to 33 points in a win over the Miners earlier this season.
McCasland credited UNT’s overall athleticism that allows the Mean Green to switch on screens, create turnovers and get into position to take charges as a key factor in their success defensively.
“We understand the importance of getting stops,” UNT guard JJ Murray said. “We know that’s ultimately how you win championships.”
The challenge for the Mean Green this week is maintaining their solid play against a UAB team that also excels on the defensive end. Trey Jemison, a 7-foot center, has 55 blocks on the season, while guard Quan Jackson has 51 steals.
Graduate transfer guard Michael Ertel is averaging 12.3 points per game to lead four UAB players who are averaging double figures in scoring.
UNT is also led by a senior guard. Javion Hamlet is averaging 14.1 points per game and is one of three players averaging double figures.
The Mean Green will need a solid outing from those players to knock off UAB.
“They are really long and switch up defenses often,” Simmons said. “They give good effort and know what they are doing defensively. That size and length poses problems.”
UNT will likely pose just as many problems for the Blazers with their defense that helped it win the C-USA regular season title last year.
The Mean Green are aiming for another title this week in what promises to be a defensive war.